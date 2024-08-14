2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Google says Iranian efforts to hack US presidential campaigns are ongoing, wide-ranging

Aug 14, 2024, 5:02 PM | Updated: 5:12 pm

There is an alleged ongoing Iranian hacking operation aimed at US presidential campaigns, according...

There is an alleged ongoing Iranian hacking operation aimed at US presidential campaigns, according to Google, and an Iranian flag is pictured during the annual rally commemorating Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution in Tehran in February. (Vahid Salemi, AP, File via CNN Newsource)

(Vahid Salemi, AP, File via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY SEAN LYNGAAS, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — Google said Wednesday that an alleged Iranian hacking operation aimed at US presidential campaigns is ongoing and more wide-ranging than previously known as the hackers continue to target the email accounts of current US officials and people associated with Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

In May and June, a hacking group linked with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targeted the personal email accounts of about a dozen people associated with Biden and Trump, including current government officials, Google researchers said in a blog post. And even today, Google is seeing unsuccessful attempts by the Iranian hackers to log into the accounts of people associated with Biden, Harris, Trump and both presidential campaigns.

The Google research adds to existing evidence of an aggressive effort by Iran to collect intelligence related to the 2024 presidential campaign. CNN and other outlets reported this week that the suspected Iranian hackers had breached the personal email account of longtime Republican operative Roger Stone in an effort to infiltrate the Trump campaign.

The Iranian hackers successfully broke into the personal Gmail account of “a high-profile political consultant,” Google said on Wednesday. A company spokesperson declined to comment when asked if this political consultant was Stone or someone else. Google passed on information about the hacking activity to law enforcement in early July and is continuing to cooperate, the company said.

The Harris campaign confirmed on Tuesday that it had been targeted by a “foreign actor influence operation,” but said the campaign was not “aware of any security breaches of our systems resulting from those efforts.”

US intelligence and national security officials have been preparing for foreign efforts to influence or monitor the 2024 election, and the alleged Iranian hacking campaign is one of the first big shots across the bow.

“With less than 100 days to go before the election, it is clear that our foreign adversaries are intently interested in disrupting our democratic process,” Sens. Mark Warner and Marco Rubio, the top Democrat and Republican, respectively, on the intelligence committee, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Russia “remains the predominant threat to U.S. elections,” said a US intelligence assessment released last month. Russia’s preferences for the presidential race also haven’t shifted since 2020, according to US intelligence officials, when Moscow conducted a range of influence operations in support of Trump and aimed at denigrating Biden.

The alleged Iranian hacking aimed at the Trump campaign, which occurred in June, set off a scramble within the campaign, the FBI and Microsoft, which spotted the intrusion attempts, to contain the incident and to determine if there was a broader cyber threat from Iran. Microsoft released a report saying the hacking activity from the IRGC-backed group targeted an unnamed presidential campaign.

In addition to the hacking effort, a pseudonymous email account has leaked internal Trump campaign documents to some media outlets, which Politico first reported on Saturday. It’s not yet clear if the hack and the leak are connected.

The Trump campaign has blamed Iran for the leaked documents, but the US government has yet to make a formal determination of who is responsible for the hack or the leak, and if the two incidents are connected.

The Iranian government has denied the allegations. “The Iranian government neither possesses nor harbors any intent or motive to interfere in the United States presidential election,” said a spokesperson for Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

The shadowy targeting of political campaigns has evoked memories in lawmakers and US officials of 2016, when, according to US intelligence, Russian spies stole documents from the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign and leaked them in an effort to undermine the Clinton campaign.

Google has told both campaigns that it is “seeing heightened malicious activity originating from foreign state actors” and has stressed to the campaigns “the importance of enhanced account security protections on personal email accounts.”

The Russian intelligence services’ use of bots, trolls and hacking in the 2016 US election represented a new playbook for foreign operatives to try to influence American voters. Since then, the field of foreign meddlers has grown more crowded.

Iran caught some US officials off-guard in how aggressive it was in targeting US voters in the 2020 election. Iranian operatives impersonated the far-right Proud Boys group in an effort to intimidate voters and created a website that threatened election officials, according to the Justice Department.

“Iran has the capability and the intent” to target the US election with influence operations, said William Evanina, the former director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, the US counterintelligence agency. And Tehran is willing to take risks that other governments may not be, he said.

“I believe they will be aggressive for the next 90 days for sure,” Evanina said, referring to the rough amount of time left before Election Day.

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at a campaign rally Wednesday...

CNN

Walz agrees to October 1 vice presidential debate

Vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz said Wednesday that he has agreed to participate in a vice presidential debate on CBS News on October 1.

2 hours ago

Arizona abortion-rights supporters gather for a news conference prior to delivering more than 800,0...

Sejal Govindarao, Associated Press

Arizona court rules that a fetus can be referred to as ‘unborn human being’ in measure voter pamphlet

The Arizona Supreme Court has ruled that an informational pamphlet for the state's voters can refer to a fetus as an “unborn human being” for a November ballot measure.

5 hours ago

Gov. Spencer J. Cox, left, speaks to reporters during the Governor's Monthly News Conference at the...

Alexander Campbell

After attempting to remove Gov. Cox from office, Lyman loses Utah Supreme Court challenge

After petitioning the Utah Supreme Court to remove Gov. Cox and Lt. Gov. Henderson for "malfeasance," the court denied Rep. Phil Lyman's petition on Tuesday.

5 hours ago

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during a press conference as part of the National Governors Associatio...

Ashley Fredde, KSL.com

Gov. Spencer Cox named co-chairman of National Housing Crisis Task Force

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has joined a bipartisan National Housing Crisis Task Force that intends to inspire transformational change in U.S. housing policy.

8 hours ago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago...

Adrienne Winston, CNN

Police investigating break-in at Trump campaign office in Virginia

Law enforcement officers are investigating a break-in late Sunday at former President Donald Trump’s campaign office in Ashburn, Virginia.

22 hours ago

Utah’s 2nd Congressional district debate between Colby Jenkins and Congresswoman Celeste Maloy at...

Michael Houck

Utah Supreme Court dismisses Colby Jenkins’s lawsuit over CD2 GOP Primary

The Utah Supreme Court denied Colby Jenkins's petition to challenge the results of the Republican Primary election on Tuesday.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Google says Iranian efforts to hack US presidential campaigns are ongoing, wide-ranging