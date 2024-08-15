Residents north of Utah Lake assess large hail damage after record-breaking storm

2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Aug 14, 2024, 6:31 PM | Updated: 7:33 pm

BY SHELBY LOFTON


LEHI — Homeowners in the Loch Lomond subdivision spent Wednesday cleaning up and repairing extensive damage caused by Tuesday’s storms.

Zarela Stallings said her neighborhood was usually quiet until the strong storms hitting Utah County caused her pets to become frightened.

“They were crawling on my head because they were so scared. Like, what’s going on?!” Stallings said.

She said the water was up to her mid-calf and went inside her home. The rain flooded her yard and sunroom. The hail and winds ripped holes through her belongings, home, and garden.

“This was full. Totally destroyed. They exploded. My zucchinis, the melon, everything is gone,” Stallings said.

Tomatoes filled with holes after the hail storm.

Tomatoes filled with holes after the hail storm. (KSL TV)

It’s the first time she’s experienced a storm like this, and she’s not sure what will happen next.

“I called my insurance to see because somebody told me if have holes like this, there is a chance the water will damage,” Stallings said.

A window broken by the hail storm.

A window broken by the hail storm. (KSL TV)

Her neighbors also woke up to a lot of work and began to help Stallings by clearing the drains.

“We were soaked to the bone, wading up to our knees in the water, trying to unclog the drain grates because of the leaves; they were all plugged,” said Steven Pocock.

Residents beginning to clean up the road after the storm hit on Tuesday.

Residents beginning to clean up the road after the storm hit on Tuesday. (Steven Pocock)

Pocock was watching his grandchildren when the storm picked up. He said the wind was so strong that the hail was blowing sideways.

“By the time it started, it would hit you in the head and knock you out. So I didn’t move the car. And I’m sorry that I didn’t,” Pocock said.

A car side window damaged by the hail.

A car side window damaged by the hail. (KSL TV)

After a few minutes, Pocock said the worst of the storm was over and came out to flooded streets.

“I’ve seen big hail before, but I’ve never seen a golf ball size in Utah,” he said.

The damage in a few minutes has left the neighbors with days, possibly months, worth of repairs. Pocock said city officials might need to come by to help assess the damages.

Pocock holding the gold ball sized hail in his hand.

Pocock is holding the gold ball-sized hail in his hand. (KSL TV)

