Utah’s resource of languages for the Olympics

Aug 14, 2024, 8:51 PM

Dan Rascon's Profile Picture

BY DAN RASCON


SALT LAKE CITY — When the 2002 Olympic Games came to Salt Lake City, hundreds of volunteers signed up to help with translation.

One of them was Dan Chappell, a returned missionary who spoke French and is now a doctor in Davis County. He said it was a life-changing experience

Chappell still has the volunteer badge that got him into the Olympic Village, playing cards he was given from the French team, and photographs from 2002.

“That’s me and the French ice dancer,” Chappell said, looking at a photograph. “He was the pairs team that won the gold medal that year.”

Chappell with French Olympians during the 2002 Winter Games.

Chappell with French Olympians during the 2002 Winter Games. (KSL TV)

Twenty-two years ago was a long time ago, but for Chappell, it was a special moment he will never forget. He was one of the hundreds of language volunteers for the 2002 Winter Olympic Games in Salt Lake City.

His assignment was to check into the Olympic Village and work with the French Team. He knew French from his mission.

In February 2002, Chappell was 23 years old and a BYU student, a college the Olympic Committee turned to when it needed hundreds of interpreters.

“It’s a huge repository for languages,” Chappell said. “I do remember when a lot of us, and my friends, all tried to sign up and get in.”

Chappell photo ID of being apart of Olympic staff.

Chappell photo ID of being apart of Olympic staff. (KSL TV)

It was an experience he will treasure forever.

“Oh it was amazing, I loved every minute of it. It was just a huge blessing to have that experience to be with the athletes and the people and give something back to our community by volunteering,” he said.

Dr. William Eggington is a retired BYU linguistics professor. But back in 2002, he was on the frontlines, helping the Salt Lake Olympic Committee get interpreters. He also consulted for the Atlanta and Sydney Games.

“Salt Lake area should get a gold medal because of the language services that we provide,” he said.

Eggington said Utah’s many languages can be looked at as a natural resource.

“Our ability to just have so many returned missionaries, other folks who speak all these languages of the world, is also a natural resource that I think we can showcase when the Olympics come,” Eggington said.

