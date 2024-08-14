2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Utah State Football Announces Kick Times For Home Opener, Hawai’i Game

Aug 14, 2024, 5:31 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

utah state end zone pylon Nate Dreiling

SALT LAKE CITYLess than three weeks before the season opener, the Utah State Aggies announced kickoff times for two games, including their home opener against Robert Morris.

USU opens the 2024 season at Maverik Stadium on August 31, when it welcomes the Colonials for a 6 p.m. MT kickoff. This is the first game between the two programs. Robert Morris is a member of the Northeast Conference.

RELATED: Times, Networks Revealed For Utah State Football Schedule

The Aggies also announced a 1 p.m. kickoff for its November 16 game against Hawai’i. Interestingly, this contest will be available for fans via Pay-Per-View on Spectrum Sports. USU is 12-6 all-time against the Rainbow Warriors and has won the past seven contests.

RELATED: Ike Larsen Felt ‘Disrespected’ By How USU Handled Recent Firings

Utah State Football Staff Changes

Following the dismissal of former head coach Blake Anderson and the subsequent promotion of interim head coach Nate Dreiling, Utah State announced several other changes to its gridiron staff.

60 In 60: #16 Utah State’s Spencer Petras (Quarterback)

Fourth-year receivers coach Kyle Cefalo has been elevated to offensive coordinator and play caller after spending 2023 as the co-offensive coordinator under Blake Anderson. Second-year o-line coach Cooper Bassett adds the title of co-offensive coordinator. Fourth-year coach Hayden Kingston will be the Aggie QBs coach after being an offensive analyst in 2023 and offensive graduate assistant in 2021 and 2022.

New staff members include Troy Morrell, who will serve as the associate head coach and senior offensive analyst; Dave Wiemers (We-mers), who will be a senior defensive analyst; and Rachel Phillips, who will join the program as the chief of staff.

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State opens the 2024 season against Robert Morris on Saturday, August 31, at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. MT. The game will be aired on KMYU and the Mountain West Network.

Listen to USU football on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

Utah State Football Announces Kick Times For Home Opener, Hawai’i Game