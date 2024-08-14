No. 3 BYU Soccer Kicks Off 2024 Season Against No. 19 Wisconsin

PROVO, Utah – BYU Soccer kicks off the 2024 season with a Top 25 showdown at South Field against No. 19 Wisconsin.

It’s the first meeting against the Badgers since 2007.

HOME OPENER THIS THURSDAY 🤙 pic.twitter.com/JePIt075IV — BYU Women’s Soccer (@byusoccer_w) August 12, 2024

BYU enters the match ranked No. 3 in the preseason poll. However, during exhibition play, the Cougars looked anything but one of the nation’s top teams.

BYU was shut out in exhibition losses to UVU and Wyoming.

After losing all but two starters from last year’s College Cup squad, there was naturally going to be a process to figure out this team’s identity. Did BYU work out all of its issues during exhibition play? We’ll find out in a Top 25 clash against Wisconsin.

BYU’s roster in 2024 features eight freshmen. It’s a young team, but they are young prospects with a lot of talent.

One of the veteran leaders is junior forward/midfielder Allie Fryer. The Spanish Fork native was a preseason All-Big 12 selection.

The 2024 season marks the 30th season of BYU women’s soccer as a Division I program. At the helm of all those seasons has been head coach Jennifer Rockwood.

Since moving from a club team to a Division I program, Rockwood has a career record of 455-129-7.

BYU was the preseason pick to win the new-look Big 12 Conference in 2024. Wisconsin was picked to finish sixth in the 18-team Big Ten.

BYU vs Wisconsin

Date: August 15, 2024

Kickoff: 7 p.m. (MDT)/8 p.m. (CDT)

Location: South Field

City: Provo, Utah

How To Watch BYU Soccer

TV: No linear TV option

Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ is a premium ESPN subscription that charges a monthly fee.

Link to BYU vs Wisconsin broadcast on ESPN+

Quick Facts

No. 3 BYU (0-0)

Head Coach: Jennifer Rockwood (30th season at BYU)

All-Time Record: 455-129-57

Conference: Big 12

No. 19 Wisconsin (0-0)

Head Coach: Paula Wilkins (18th season at Wisconsin)

All-Time Record: 312-119-67 (24th season)

Conference: Big Ten

Players to Watch

BYU

Allie Fryer | #23 | Forward/Midfielder | Jr.

Lynette Hernaez | #00 | Goalkeeper | Soph.

Wisconsin

Hailey Baumann | #32 | Defender | Soph.

Madison Ishaug | #6 | Defender/Midfielder | Sr.

Aryssa Mahrt | #19 | Forward/Midfielder | Grad.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper