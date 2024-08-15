2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Lee, other Republicans line up behind Cox as Lyman plans write-in campaign

Aug 14, 2024, 7:42 PM

Mike Lee. Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

SALT LAKE CITY  — Utah Sen. Mike Lee drove a political stake into the ground Wednesday amid GOP infighting over the outcome of the primary election for governor.

“I will be voting for Spencer Cox in the general election,” Lee wrote Wednesday on his official campaign account on X, formerly Twitter. “Primary elections are where Republicans vigorously debate policy differences. The Primary is over. We cannot risk Utah turning into California. We must defeat the Democrats by uniting behind our fellow Republicans.”

This comes as Cox’s primary opponent, state Rep. Phil Lyman, R-Blanding, has said he will run a write-in campaign after losing to Cox and failing to get the Utah Supreme Court to overturn the election results.

Lee is not the only prominent Utah Republican to line up behind Cox over Lyman. Utah Republican Party Chair Rob Axson called a write-in campaign a distraction.

“The Utah Republican Party is fully committed to supporting Republicans up and down the ballot,” Axson said in a statement to KSL. “Any write-in campaign against our Party will only benefit the Democrat candidates whose extreme policies are out of step with Utahns.”

Further, state Rep. Kera Birkeland, R-Morgan, posted on social media this week that she will be supporting Cox after The Salt Lake Tribune reported that Lyman would prefer Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brian King to win the election over Cox.

“I cannot, in good conscience, support a candidate who would undermine the work I’ve been chosen to do,” Birkeland wrote. “Therefore, Brian King will not receive my vote, nor will I support anyone who aids in his path to victory in November.”

Lyman lost to Cox by nearly 40,000 votes in the June primary, but he has insisted he is the Republican Party’s true nominee since he defeated Cox at the GOP convention in April. Even though he lost at the convention, Cox had previously gathered signatures to secure a spot on the primary ballot.

After the election, Lyman did not concede but instead sued, asking the state Supreme Court to throw Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson out of office and invalidate the primary election results. Lyman also asked that he be named the Republican gubernatorial nominee on the general election ballot.

Additionally, Lyman petitioned the court to stop the printing of ballots for the November election until the court ruled on his lawsuit.

In an order Tuesday, the Supreme Court refused.

“[I]f a party seeks to be a qualified political party under Utah law — as the Utah Republican Party has — the party must comply with state law, including the requirement that members be allowed to seek the party’s nomination for elective office through signature gathering and/or the convention process,” the justices wrote.

Lyman’s campaign told KSL it plans to appeal.

After the Supreme Court issued its ruling, Henderson put out a strongly worded statement condemning Lyman and his post-primary actions.

“For all his talk of election integrity, Phil Lyman is the only candidate in the state who has actively tried to steal an election by demanding that the Supreme Court crown him the victor of a race he soundly lost,” Henderson said. “Every Utahn should be appalled by Lyman’s shameful disregard for the rule of law, the state constitution, and the will of the voters.”

Meanwhile, King – a Democratic state lawmaker running for governor – accused the Cox-Henderson campaign of “hypocrisy” for criticizing Lyman when Cox has endorsed former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race.

“How many times will we have to point out that Governor Cox only stands on principle when it is politically convenient?” King said in a statement. “The Governor condemns election fraud and denial – except when it comes to Trump. His endorsement of the former president directly contradicts his stance on election integrity, leaving Utahns to wonder: does Cox have any firm principles at this point?”

Contributing: Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

