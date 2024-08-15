Wrong way driver hospitalized after crashing into traffic on SR-201

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A wrong-way crash caused a popular highway to be closed for several hours Wednesday afternoon.

Lt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL that a car drove eastbound on the westbound lanes of state Route 201 and crashed into another car head-on.

Roden said the wrong way driver was transported to the hospital in serious condition. The driver of the crashed car had “moderate” injuries, and the passenger had minor injuries, according to Roden.

Northbound and westbound traffic from Interstate 15 to SR-201 was rerouted as investigators looked into the crash.

You're not alone! It can be confusing to many. See the red dots on the map? We'll sometimes refer to this as the "Spaghetti Bowl" where I-15, I-80 & SR-201 all come together in the heart of the valley. Those red dots end to the left where the crash remains. pic.twitter.com/uC4FfUvSjW — Rikki Meece (@KSLRikki) August 15, 2024

This is a breaking news story and may be updated when more information is provided.