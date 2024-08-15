HOLLADAY — Two people suspected of robbing and shooting a victim in the arm were arrested by police after leading officers on a car chase across Salt Lake County on Wednesday afternoon.

Sgt. Aymee Race of the Unified Police Department said officers responded to a domestic violence call in a vehicle near 1050 East on South Union Avenue in Midvale. However, when officers arrived, they learned it was an aggravated robbery with one victim shot in the arm.

Race said the victim gave police a description of the two people who allegedly robbed them and the car they drove. Police soon found the vehicle and began to pursue it.

According to Race, the car drove into oncoming traffic multiple times, forcing police to stop the chance several times for public safety.

“Multiple times, you can hear the supervisor requesting it be suspended with the hazards, especially with him going into oncoming traffic,” Race said.

Police reported that the car entered Interstate 215 and drove in the wrong direction. She said a Department of Public Safety helicopter was called to assist in the pursuit, and the fleeing vehicle was found in Murray, where police resumed the chase.

Race said that officers were able to deploy spike stripes on the fleeing car, stopping the car on Van Winkle Expressway near 5800 South. The driver fled from the vehicle on foot but was later arrested in a nearby garage. The passenger stayed in the car and surrendered peacefully.

“My husband said, oh my gosh, there’s somebody in the backyard, and there were policemen everywhere, and we had no idea what was happening,” said Annelie Furner, who watched police pull the man from her garage and arrest him.

Police reported that the driver was 26-year-old Maxwell Archibald but did not provide the passenger’s identity.