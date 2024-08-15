2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GUN VIOLENCE

Two people in custody after alleged armed robbery and fleeing from police

Aug 14, 2024, 8:18 PM | Updated: 11:35 pm

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK AND KIERSTEN NUNEZ, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

HOLLADAY — Two people suspected of robbing and shooting a victim in the arm were arrested by police after leading officers on a car chase across Salt Lake County on Wednesday afternoon.

Sgt. Aymee Race of the Unified Police Department said officers responded to a domestic violence call in a vehicle near 1050 East on South Union Avenue in Midvale. However, when officers arrived, they learned it was an aggravated robbery with one victim shot in the arm.

Race said the victim gave police a description of the two people who allegedly robbed them and the car they drove. Police soon found the vehicle and began to pursue it.

According to Race, the car drove into oncoming traffic multiple times, forcing police to stop the chance several times for public safety.

“Multiple times, you can hear the supervisor requesting it be suspended with the hazards, especially with him going into oncoming traffic,” Race said.

Police reported that the car entered Interstate 215 and drove in the wrong direction. She said a Department of Public Safety helicopter was called to assist in the pursuit, and the fleeing vehicle was found in Murray, where police resumed the chase.

The suspect's damaged car after they tried to flee from police.

The suspect’s damaged car after they tried to flee from police. (KSL TV)

Race said that officers were able to deploy spike stripes on the fleeing car, stopping the car on Van Winkle Expressway near 5800 South. The driver fled from the vehicle on foot but was later arrested in a nearby garage. The passenger stayed in the car and surrendered peacefully.

“My husband said, oh my gosh, there’s somebody in the backyard, and there were policemen everywhere, and we had no idea what was happening,” said Annelie Furner, who watched police pull the man from her garage and arrest him.

Police reported that the driver was 26-year-old Maxwell Archibald but did not provide the passenger’s identity.

KSL 5 TV Live

Gun Violence

Shaylee Quist and Rylee Horton speaking about their experience of being caught in the crossfire of ...

Garna Mejia

‘Just innocent bystanders,’ Women hit by gunfire in downtown Salt Lake City speak out

Two innocent bystanders caught in the middle of a shooting in downtown Salt Lake City are sharing their frightening story.

14 minutes ago

An SLCPD car with it's lights on. (Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Mary Culbertson

Arrest made in home shooting that seriously injured woman in Glendale neighborhood

A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection to a shooting that seriously injured a 55-year-old woman in the Glendale neighborhood.

2 days ago

Two arrests were made in connection to the fatal shooting at Mt. Olympus trailhead on Aug. 3, 2024....

Mary Culbertson

2 gang members arrested in connection to Mount Olympus trailhead murder, 2 attackers still at large

Two gang members were arrested in connection to the Mount Olympus Trailhead shooting that killed an 18-year-old man.

2 days ago

Blue, a Swiss mountain dog, was shot and killed in Midway. (KSL TV)...

Andrew Adams

Deputies recommend charges after dog shot, killed in Wasatch County

Investigators said that they were recommending charges to prosecutors after a family said their dog was killed by a neighbor.

2 days ago

Salt Lake City Police and Highway Patrol investigate a shooting in downtown Salt Lake City, Aug. 10...

Carlysle Price

Update: Two injured in Salt Lake City shooting; one person later released from hospital

Two people were injured during a shooting that broke out Saturday morning.

5 days ago

A Salt Lake City crime lab SUV at the scene of a homicide investigation in a Glendale neighborhood....

Michael Houck

Man arrested for fatally shooting another man after his gun accidently went off, police say

An accidental discharge of a firearm resulted in a man shooting his gun at another man multiple times, killing him inside a Glendale apartment, police say.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Two people in custody after alleged armed robbery and fleeing from police