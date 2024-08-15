2024 Paris Olympic coverage
GUN VIOLENCE

‘Just innocent bystanders,’ Women hit by gunfire in downtown Salt Lake City speak out

Aug 14, 2024, 11:21 PM | Updated: 11:32 pm

Garna Mejia's Profile Picture

BY GARNA MEJIA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Two innocent bystanders caught in the middle of a shooting in downtown Salt Lake City are sharing their frightening story.

Shaylee Quist, owner of Regal Radiance Art, displayed some of her art and jewelry outside a shop along the busy stretch of Exchange Place Saturday morning around 12:40 a.m.

“We were actually about ready to gather up all the stuff and get ready to go,” said Rylee Horton, the second victim.

The women said the area was busy with foot traffic and cars, as is common on weekend nights, but they became concerned when they saw a crowd gather nearby on State Street.

“All of a sudden you heard ‘run, run, run’ and they started scattering,” Horton said. “When I heard the first couple of shots, I thought it was a backfire from a car on State Street.”

“But it wasn’t. It was shots, and it kept going pop, pop, pop, like eight to 10,” Quist added. “We got up from behind the table and ran as fast as we could.”

The women ran into a shop for cover but not before being hit. Horton was shot in the back of her left leg, and Quist felt something hard hit her head.

“I started thinking, is there somebody laying out the ground dead, like is this one of those mass shootings,” Quist said.

Inside, store employees helped Horton wrap leg with a sweatshirt as they waited for emergency help.

Salt Lake City police suspect the shooting broke out near State Street and Exchange Place. It’s still unclear whether one or more shooters were involved.

“While on scene, officers had to divert their attention and request additional patrol officers and troopers from the Utah Highway Patrol to help stabilize the scene after several small fights broke out,” according to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Another man, a third victim, was also shot. He was found in a nearby parking lot and remains in critical condition.

Horton underwent surgery, but doctors were not able to remove the bullet; it remains lodged in the back of her knee.

“They decided to leave it because it’s so close to one of my main arteries and a lot of important blood vessels,” she said.

Quist was also impacted by a fragmented bullet. Paramedics found it in her hair.

“I felt something hit my head,” Quist said.

“What police think happened is that it hit the side of the building, the brick, and it broke into pieces because it was a piece of a [bullet] that was in her hair, and that’s how they figured out that it was a .22 caliber that was being shot,” Horton explained.

“I just started shaking because I was like. ‘Oh my god, I could’ve died,’” Quist added.

Quist is dealing with headaches, and Horton has a long road ahead in her recovery.

“That’s all I could think about was that I’m so grateful that I’m still here for my kids,” Quist said. “It definitely made me open my eyes a lot more and really appreciate every moment I get with my family and friends.”

The women are still reeling from the incident and hope justice is served.

“My safety being in public feels shattered. People need to really acknowledge that things like this happen all the time, and it’s not okay,” Horton said. “Never take life for granted because it could literally be taken in the blink of an eye, and I know people always say that, but it’s really true. “We were just innocent bystanders, and you recklessly chose to fire a firearm in a crowded place. There were so many people around. So many more people could’ve been hit.”

Horton is a single mom and isn’t allowed to return to work until her knee heals.

“A responsible gun owner, you wouldn’t even know that they have a gun. That’s for protection and protection only, not to show it off and have it be a game. It’s a weapon that kills people, that hurts people, and messes them up for the rest of their lives,” Quist said.

If you wish to help the two women in their recovery, you can donate to their GoFundMe account*

The Salt Lake City Police Gang Unit is investigating the case; no arrests have been made yet. Anyone with information on this case, including those with photos or video, is asked to call 801-799-3000.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

