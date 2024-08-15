2024 Paris Olympic coverage
UHC’s Clayton Keller Named To NHL Network’s Top 20 Wing List

Aug 15, 2024, 9:09 AM

Clayton Keller on the ice

SALT LAKE CITY – On Tuesday, the NHL Network continued their preseason position rankings by releasing their top 20 list of the league’s best wings.

Named amongst the NHL’s top wings was Utah Hockey Club’s Clayton Keller, the first player from the franchise to grace one of these prestigious lists this season.

A Top 20 NHL Wing

Coming in at No. 17, Keller led the Arizona Coyotes in goals, assists and points last year. He also was first in power-play points (30), shots on goal (228) and tied for first in game-winning goals (4) on the team. For his efforts, Keller was named to his fourth NHL All-Star Game.

To be named among the league’s 20 best at any position is significant. As a winger, Keller plays a critical role in offensive production. Occupying the left and right sides of the ice, he is responsible for scoring goals, moving the puck to create opportunities and contributing on offense and defense.

With hundreds of wings in the NHL, Keller is truly one of the best and will spearhead Utah’s pursuit of a playoff spot this season.

Related: Who Should Be Utah Hockey Club’s First Captain?

Other notable wings from the list include Nashville’s Filip Forsberg and Steven Stamkos, Toronto’s Mitch Marner and William Nylander, Boston’s David Pastrnak and Colorado’s Mikko Rantanen.

Utah Hockey Schedule

Fans can watch Keller’s first game with the Utah Hockey Club on October 8 against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

