SALT LAKE CITY — Going back to school causes feelings of anxiety — and that’s normal, according to Amanda Choudhary with Primary Children’s Hospital.

“It’s important for families to talk with their children about their feelings, what to expect, and set routines to help them transition to the school year,” she in a news release Wednesday.

Choudhary, director of pediatric behavioral health at Primary Children’s, says the number of children needing mental health treatment typically goes up as school starts each year. She said the hospital wants to help parents recognize when their child needs help, and know where to go for that help ahead of time.

“We don’t need to wait until a crisis strikes. Help is available — and more help is on the way,” she said.

In Utah, suicide is a leading cause of death for youth. Primary Children’s officials say 43% of Utah youth who reported feeling sad or suicidal said they did not talk to anyone about it.

With that information in mind, Intermountain Health recommends parents include creating a “mental health toolkit” along with other back-to-school preparations this year. The toolkit they suggest includes steps to prepare children for school, distress signs for parents to watch for, and a list of available resources to find help.

Preparation suggestions include:

Develop routines that take into account meals, sleep schedules and time spent on electronics.

Show enthusiasm about school, which could include leaving notes in a child’s backpack.

Visit the school, walk to the bus stop and talk about the process for returning home in advance.

Validate children’s feelings and talk about what helps them feel calm.

The signs of distress the hospital wants parents to be aware of are changes in behavior, mood or eating habits; inability to cope or recover from a hard day or a child being inconsolable; or consistently struggling and rough days happening multiple times a week.

Primary Children’s recommends having information about mental health resources on hand. The hospital has a Talk to Tweens program available in both English and Spanish. There is also a free consultation service through Primary Children’s, called ARCS, that can connect families with children’s mental health services.

Emergency resources are available through the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, the SafeUT App and crisis line, emergency departments at Primary Children’s Hospitals in both Lehi and Salt Lake City and other hospital emergency rooms.

Intermountain Health is expanding mental health treatment for children and teenagers with a new Behavioral Health Center in Taylorsville, which will open next year. It is being built at the same location as the current health center but will be able to treat more patients in a family-centered way.

Suicide prevention resources

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call 988 to connect with the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Crisis hotlines

Huntsman Mental Health Institute Crisis Line: 801-587-3000

SafeUT Crisis Line: 833-372-3388

988 Suicide and Crisis LifeLine at 988

Trevor Project Hotline for LGBTQ teens: 1-866-488-7386

Online resources

NAMI Utah: namiut.org

namiut.org SafeUT: safeut.org

safeut.org Suicide Prevention Lifeline: www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org

www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Utah chapter: afsp.org/chapter/utah

Warning signs of suicide

Talking about wanting to die

die Looking for a way to kill oneself

kill oneself Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose

Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain

Talking about being a burden to others

others Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs

Acting anxious, agitated or recklessly

Sleeping to o little or to o much

o little or o much Withdrawing or feeling isolated

Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge

Displaying extreme mood swings

The more of these signs a person shows, the greater the risk. Warning signs are associated with suicide but may not be what causes a suicide.

What to do if you see warning signs of suicide

Do not leave the person alone

Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt

Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255)

Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

Information from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.