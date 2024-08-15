2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

BACK TO SCHOOL

Primary Children’s says ‘mental health toolkit’ should be part of back-to-school preparations

Aug 15, 2024, 10:36 AM

yellow school bus...

FILE — A school bus with its stop sign extended. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

(Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY EMILY ASHCRAFT, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Going back to school causes feelings of anxiety — and that’s normal, according to Amanda Choudhary with Primary Children’s Hospital.

“It’s important for families to talk with their children about their feelings, what to expect, and set routines to help them transition to the school year,” she in a news release Wednesday.

Choudhary, director of pediatric behavioral health at Primary Children’s, says the number of children needing mental health treatment typically goes up as school starts each year. She said the hospital wants to help parents recognize when their child needs help, and know where to go for that help ahead of time.

“We don’t need to wait until a crisis strikes. Help is available — and more help is on the way,” she said.

In Utah, suicide is a leading cause of death for youth. Primary Children’s officials say 43% of Utah youth who reported feeling sad or suicidal said they did not talk to anyone about it.

With that information in mind, Intermountain Health recommends parents include creating a “mental health toolkit” along with other back-to-school preparations this year. The toolkit they suggest includes steps to prepare children for school, distress signs for parents to watch for, and a list of available resources to find help.

Preparation suggestions include:

  • Develop routines that take into account meals, sleep schedules and time spent on electronics.
  • Show enthusiasm about school, which could include leaving notes in a child’s backpack.
  • Visit the school, walk to the bus stop and talk about the process for returning home in advance.
  • Validate children’s feelings and talk about what helps them feel calm.

The signs of distress the hospital wants parents to be aware of are changes in behavior, mood or eating habits; inability to cope or recover from a hard day or a child being inconsolable; or consistently struggling and rough days happening multiple times a week.

Primary Children’s recommends having information about mental health resources on hand. The hospital has a Talk to Tweens program available in both English and Spanish. There is also a free consultation service through Primary Children’s, called ARCS, that can connect families with children’s mental health services.

Emergency resources are available through the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, the SafeUT App and crisis line, emergency departments at Primary Children’s Hospitals in both Lehi and Salt Lake City and other hospital emergency rooms.

Intermountain Health is expanding mental health treatment for children and teenagers with a new Behavioral Health Center in Taylorsville, which will open next year. It is being built at the same location as the current health center but will be able to treat more patients in a family-centered way.

Suicide prevention resources

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call 988 to connect with the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Crisis hotlines

  • Huntsman Mental Health Institute Crisis Line: 801-587-3000
  • SafeUT Crisis Line: 833-372-3388
  • 988 Suicide and Crisis LifeLine at 988
  • Trevor Project Hotline for LGBTQ teens: 1-866-488-7386

Online resources

Warning signs of suicide

  • Talking about wanting to die
  • Looking for a way to kill oneself
  • Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose
  • Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain
  • Talking about being a burden to others
  • Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs
  • Acting anxious, agitated or recklessly
  • Sleeping too little or too much
  • Withdrawing or feeling isolated
  • Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge
  • Displaying extreme mood swings

The more of these signs a person shows, the greater the risk. Warning signs are associated with suicide but may not be what causes a suicide.

What to do if you see warning signs of suicide

  • Do not leave the person alone
  • Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt
  • Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255)
  • Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

Information from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

KSL 5 TV Live

Back to School

Alpine School District has welcomed back it's students Thursday. (KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

Alpine School District welcomes students back to school

Students in Utah’s largest school district, Alpine School District, are back in the classroom today.

38 minutes ago

An aerial of the new Spanish Fork High School....

Karah Brackin

Spanish Fork High School welcomes students to new building

On Wednesday, around 1,600 students headed into a brand-new building on their first day of school in the Nebo School District.

17 hours ago

West Field High School in Weber County pictured here on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. Delays in constru...

Mike Anderson

Weber School District officials confident new high school will be ready on Sept. 3

Students at West Field High School in Weber County will start the school year two weeks late because of construction delays in the building of the new school.

18 hours ago

Teacher Cami Player and third graders the Edith Bowen Laboratory School, a charter on the campus of...

Annie Knox and Deanie Wimmer, KSL TV

AI Revolution: Learning to weigh the benefits and risks of AI – at 8 and 9 years old

Weighing the pros and cons of rapidly changing technology is hard enough for adults, but third graders at one Utah school were up for the challenge.

2 days ago

Inside of a Twenty Wells Elementary kindergarten class before the 2024-2025 school year starts....

Karah Brackin

Tooele County School District continues to grow with all-day kindergarten and new high school

As students prepare for the new school year, Tooele County School District leaders are hard at work reflecting on what went well last year while building something new.

2 days ago

State, education and law enforcement officals say too many drivers are ignoring the stop sign arm o...

Brian Carlson

Utah police urge drivers to use caution around school buses to keep kids safe

State, education and law enforcement officals say too many drivers are ignoring the stop sign arm on the bus, and red flashing lights and putting kids getting on and off the bus at risk.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Primary Children’s says ‘mental health toolkit’ should be part of back-to-school preparations