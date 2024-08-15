Get To Know The Utah Hockey Club: Who is Barrett Hayton?

SALT LAKE CITY – With the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural season right around the corner, it’s time for fans to begin familiarizing themselves with the roster to better understand who will be putting on the Utah sweater and what to expect from Barrett Hayton when the puck officially drops in Salt Lake City in October.

Moving on to the club’s top line center, Barrett Hayton is the next player profile to help fans get to know the Utah Hockey Club roster.

Utah’s Barrett Hayton

Hayton is a 24-year-old center from Peterborough, Ontario, Canada. After being selected No. 5 overall in the 2018 NHL Draft, Hayton recently signed a two-year extension with the franchise this offseason worth $2.65 million annually.

But before making his way to the NHL, Hayton played for a collection of teams in his youth, earning a handful of personal and team awards which eventually led to a top five selection with the organization.

Junior Career

During his youth career, Hayton played for the Peterborough Petes and Toronto Red Wings in the Greater Toronto Hockey League. He also played for the Upper Canada College team from 2015-2016. At the age of 15, Hayton registered 73 points in 59 games for the Red Wings before being drafted No. 9 overall in the OHL Draft by the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

Through his first two seasons with the Greyhounds, Hayton registered 87 points in 126 appearances. During the 2017-18 campaign, he averaged nearly a point-per-game and quickly drew the attention of many NHL scouts.

Professional Career

With so much success and skill, Hayton quickly climbed draft boards and was selected No. 5 overall by the Arizona Coyotes in 2018. Despite the club needing more defensemen, they decided to go with what they thought was the best available talent and Hayton headed to the desert.

While expectations were high, Hayton’s career hasn’t quite lived up to expectations and it’s taken some time for him to acclimate to the NHL.

During his career, Hayton has spent time on loan with several different teams such as the U20 Canadian World Junior squad, Tucson Roadrunners and a short stint with Finnish Liiga club, Ilves for development opportunities.

But there’s a reason that Hayton resigned with the organization and is projected to be the starting center alongside Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz.

Back in 2022, head coach André Tourigny constructed a line of Keller, Hayton and Schmaltz which gave the young center his first real shot and he did not disappoint. During that season he recorded a career-high in goals (19), assists (24), and points (43). This change also lifted teammate Clayton Keller who set a career-best in those same offensive categories.

Hayton was selected No. 5 overall for a reason. He is a very gifted center with a wicked wrist-shot, great coordination and solid vision which allows him to create opportunities for others.

Despite a decline in production last season due to multiple injuries, this contract renewal is an opportunity for Hayton to consistently produce on a similar level to the 2022-23 campaign. Alongside Keller and Schmaltz, Hayton could yet again set career-highs and establish himself as a long-term type of player on that first line.

