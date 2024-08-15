2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Get To Know The Utah Hockey Club: Who is Barrett Hayton?

Aug 15, 2024, 10:52 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – With the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural season right around the corner, it’s time for fans to begin familiarizing themselves with the roster to better understand who will be putting on the Utah sweater and what to expect from Barrett Hayton when the puck officially drops in Salt Lake City in October.   

RELATED STORIES

Moving on to the club’s top line center, Barrett Hayton is the next player profile to help fans get to know the Utah Hockey Club roster.

Utah’s Barrett Hayton

Hayton is a 24-year-old center from Peterborough, Ontario, Canada. After being selected No. 5 overall in the 2018 NHL Draft, Hayton recently signed a two-year extension with the franchise this offseason worth $2.65 million annually.

Full Story: Utah Hockey Club Reaches Agreement With Forward Barrett Hayton On Two-Year Deal

But before making his way to the NHL, Hayton played for a collection of teams in his youth, earning a handful of personal and team awards which eventually led to a top five selection with the organization.

Junior Career

During his youth career, Hayton played for the Peterborough Petes and Toronto Red Wings in the Greater Toronto Hockey League. He also played for the Upper Canada College team from 2015-2016. At the age of 15, Hayton registered 73 points in 59 games for the Red Wings before being drafted No. 9 overall in the OHL Draft by the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

Through his first two seasons with the Greyhounds, Hayton registered 87 points in 126 appearances. During the 2017-18 campaign, he averaged nearly a point-per-game and quickly drew the attention of many NHL scouts.

Professional Career

With so much success and skill, Hayton quickly climbed draft boards and was selected No. 5 overall by the Arizona Coyotes in 2018. Despite the club needing more defensemen, they decided to go with what they thought was the best available talent and Hayton headed to the desert.

While expectations were high, Hayton’s career hasn’t quite lived up to expectations and it’s taken some time for him to acclimate to the NHL.

During his career, Hayton has spent time on loan with several different teams such as the U20 Canadian World Junior squad, Tucson Roadrunners and a short stint with Finnish Liiga club, Ilves for development opportunities.

But there’s a reason that Hayton resigned with the organization and is projected to be the starting center alongside Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz.

Related: NHL Releases Projected Lineups For Utah Hockey Club

Back in 2022, head coach André Tourigny constructed a line of Keller, Hayton and Schmaltz which gave the young center his first real shot and he did not disappoint. During that season he recorded a career-high in goals (19), assists (24), and points (43). This change also lifted teammate Clayton Keller who set a career-best in those same offensive categories.

Hayton was selected No. 5 overall for a reason. He is a very gifted center with a wicked wrist-shot, great coordination and solid vision which allows him to create opportunities for others.

Despite a decline in production last season due to multiple injuries, this contract renewal is an opportunity for Hayton to consistently produce on a similar level to the 2022-23 campaign. Alongside Keller and Schmaltz, Hayton could yet again set career-highs and establish himself as a long-term type of player on that first line.

Follow Utah Hockey Players On Social Media 

Here is where fans can follow Hayton on his X and Instagram accounts. 

Utah Hockey Schedule

Fans can watch Hayton’s first game with the Utah Hockey Club on October 8 against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy Out For Season, What Does It Mean For Jaren Hall?

What does the J.J. McCarthy knee injury mean for second-year BYU QB product Jaren Hall with the Minnesota Vikings? 

32 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Looking Back At BYU Football’s Last 20 Season-Opening Quarterbacks

The 2024 season will usher in a new starting quarterback for BYU. Let's look back at the last 20 seasons.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

UHC’s Clayton Keller Named To NHL Network’s Top 20 Wing List

Named among the NHL's top wings was Utah Hockey Club's Clayton Keller, the first player from the franchise to grace one of these prestigious lists.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 3 BYU Soccer Kicks Off 2024 Season Against No. 19 Wisconsin

PROVO, Utah – BYU Soccer kicks off the 2024 season with a Top 25 showdown at South Field against No. 19 Wisconsin. It’s the first meeting against the Badgers since 2007. HOME OPENER THIS THURSDAY 🤙 pic.twitter.com/JePIt075IV — BYU Women's Soccer (@byusoccer_w) August 12, 2024 BYU enters the match ranked No. 3 in the preseason poll. […]

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Football Announces Kick Times For Home Opener, Hawai’i Game

Less than three weeks before the season opener, the Utah State Aggies announced kickoff times for two games, including their home opener against Robert Morris.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Have Full 15 Man Roster After Latest Signings

The Utah Jazz appear to have their 15-man roster set after signing veteran Patty Mills, but who will see the floor for the team?

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Get To Know The Utah Hockey Club: Who is Barrett Hayton?