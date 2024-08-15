2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Phil Lyman, Democrat Brian King unite in campaign video against Gov. Spencer Cox

Aug 15, 2024, 12:27 PM

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Bring King and write-in GOP candidate Phil Lyman appear in a cam...

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Bring King and write-in GOP candidate Phil Lyman appear in a campaign video against Gov. Spencer Cox. (Screenshot)

(Screenshot)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY BRIDGER BEAL-CVETKO, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — An already chaotic Utah election cycle got even stranger Thursday, as former Republican gubernatorial candidate Phil Lyman teamed up with Brian King, the Democratic nominee for governor, in a video to make the case against another four years of Gov. Spencer Cox.

The video, released Thursday by King’s campaign for governor, parodies a similar video filmed by Cox and then-Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Peterson during the 2020 campaign and mocks the governor’s “Disagree Better” initiative.

“Now, Phil and I disagree better about most issues,” King says with a wink.

A list of disagreements shows the candidates — who are colleagues in the Utah House of Representatives — are split on public lands, education curriculum, reproductive rights, election processes and the role of government. But both agree “that Spencer Cox should not be our next governor.”

Lyman, R-Blanding, lost to Cox in the June 25 primary election, but contends that he should have been allowed to advance directly to the general election after winning the GOP convention vote with 67.5%. The Utah Supreme Court on Tuesday denied his request to be named the Republican party’s nominee in November, but Lyman has said he plans to appeal that decision and will run a write-in campaign.

He is identified in the video as the “former (or current depending on who you ask) GOP candidate for Utah governor,” and the video notes that litigation is pending.

King, who represents Salt Lake City, issued a statement along with the video saying: “Cox has proven that he is unreliable, unprincipled and untrustworthy. On this, Phil and I agree.”

“When we started this campaign, we set out to build a broad coalition of pragmatists, made up of Utahns who are looking for change — Democrats, independents, and Republicans alike,” King continued. “That is more important now than ever before. Any Utahn who agrees that our state needs different leadership is welcome in our campaign, and I plan to continue talking to voters of all political backgrounds across the state between now and November.”

King teased the video in a short trailer shared on X on Wednesday, along with a post that reads: “If you thought we were already shaking things up… 👀 see you tomorrow.”

“Honesty, integrity, and transparency are the cornerstones of true leadership,” Lyman said in a statement Thursday. “Unfortunately, we’ve witnessed Gov. Cox flip-flop on critical issues, saying one thing and doing another. Utah needs leaders with unshakable character — those who will confront challenges head-on and engage in direct, honest conversations to move our state forward. While Rep. King and I may not see eye to eye on everything, I’ve sat beside him in the House for years and have seen his unwavering commitment to his principles and the causes he believes in.”

Matt Lusty, a spokesman for Cox’s campaign, told KSL.com that voters have a clear choice in November: “Utah values or liberal, California-style policy positions.”

“Brian King is ranked every year as one of the most liberal members of the Utah Legislature,” he continued. “He has sponsored bills to dramatically increase taxes and limit the Second Amendment rights of Utah citizens. Losing is hard, but encouraging others to elect someone who believes in a Gavin Newsom-style of government is the wrong solution for Utah.”

Lyman’s refusal to concede to Cox following the primary and his insistence on a write-in campaign has appeared to spook some in his party, and some fear that his candidacy could split the GOP electorate and help King become the first Democratic governor in the state since Gov. Scott M. Matheson in the 1980s. Lyman has until Sept. 3 at 5 p.m. to file as a write-in candidate.

Utah Sen. Mike Lee announced Wednesday he would be voting for Cox in the general election in a post on X.

“Primary elections are where Republicans vigorously debate policy differences. The primary is over,” Lee said. “We cannot risk Utah turning into California. We must defeat the Democrats by uniting behind our fellow Republicans.”

Utah Republican Party Chairman Rob Axson told KSL the party is “fully committed to supporting Republican up and down the ballot” and said “any write-in campaign against our party will only benefit the Democrat candidates whose extreme policies are out of step with Utahns.”

