Utah Jazz Unveil 2024-25 Season Schedule

SALT LAKE CITY – The NBA unveiled its entire 2024-25 schedule, including the Utah Jazz who will open the season on October 23 against the Memphis Grizzlies in Salt Lake City.

The NBA’s season opens on October 22 with a slate of high-profile games, followed by a larger league-wide launch the next night.

Related: Utah Jazz Have Full 15-Man Roster

Jazz Unveil 2024-25 Schedule

After opening the season at home against Memphis, the Jazz will host the Golden State Warriors on October 25, before making their first road appearance at the Dallas Mavericks on October 28.

Four of the Jazz’s first five games are at home, followed by a four-game road trip through Denver, Chicago, Milwaukee, and San Antonio to open November.

The team’s longest road trip comes in December spanning December 6-26, including two games yet to be determined games during the NBA Cup Playoffs.

The Jazz have an eight-game homestand from February 12 through March 3 bookending All-Star weekend which begins on February 14 in San Francisco.

The team has holiday games on Halloween at home against the Spurs, New Year’s Day on the road against the New York Knicks, and on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 20 at the New Orleans Pelicans.

The season will conclude on April 13 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

2024 NBA Emirates Cup

The Jazz will be paired with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Phoenix Suns, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the San Antonio Spurs in the second annual NBA In-Season Tournament, now named the Emirates Cup.

November 12: Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns – 7 p.m. MST

November 19: Utah Jazz @ Los Angeles Lakers – 8:30 p.m. MST

November 26: Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs – 7 p.m. MST

December 3: Utah Jazz @ Oklahoma City Thunder – 6 p.m. MST

Jazz 2024-25 Preseason Schedule

In addition to their 82 regular season games, the Jazz will play six preseason games to prepare for the year.

October 4: Utah Jazz vs. New Zealand Breakers – 7 p.m. MST

October 7: Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets – 7 p.m. MST

October 10: Utah Jazz @ Dallas Mavericks – 6 p.m. MST

October 12: Utah Jazz @ San Antonio Spurs – 6 p.m. MST

October 15: Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings – 7 p.m. MST

October 18: Utah Jazz @ Portland Trail Blazers – 8 p.m. MST

Broadcast and ticket sale information will be announced at a later date.

Training camp will open on October 1.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops