2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Jazz Unveil 2024-25 Season Schedule

Aug 15, 2024, 1:32 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The NBA unveiled its entire 2024-25 schedule, including the Utah Jazz who will open the season on October 23 against the Memphis Grizzlies in Salt Lake City.

The NBA’s season opens on October 22 with a slate of high-profile games, followed by a larger league-wide launch the next night.

Related: Utah Jazz Have Full 15-Man Roster

Jazz Unveil 2024-25 Schedule

After opening the season at home against Memphis, the Jazz will host the Golden State Warriors on October 25, before making their first road appearance at the Dallas Mavericks on October 28.

Four of the Jazz’s first five games are at home, followed by a four-game road trip through Denver, Chicago, Milwaukee, and San Antonio to open November.

The team’s longest road trip comes in December spanning December 6-26, including two games yet to be determined games during the NBA Cup Playoffs.

The Jazz have an eight-game homestand from February 12 through March 3 bookending All-Star weekend which begins on February 14 in San Francisco.

The team has holiday games on Halloween at home against the Spurs, New Year’s Day on the road against the New York Knicks, and on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 20 at the New Orleans Pelicans.

The season will conclude on April 13 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

2024 NBA Emirates Cup

The Jazz will be paired with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Phoenix Suns, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the San Antonio Spurs in the second annual NBA In-Season Tournament, now named the Emirates Cup.

November 12: Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns – 7 p.m. MST
November 19: Utah Jazz @ Los Angeles Lakers – 8:30 p.m. MST
November 26: Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs – 7 p.m. MST
December 3: Utah Jazz @ Oklahoma City Thunder – 6 p.m. MST

Jazz 2024-25 Preseason Schedule

In addition to their 82 regular season games, the Jazz will play six preseason games to prepare for the year.

October 4: Utah Jazz vs. New Zealand Breakers – 7 p.m. MST
October 7: Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets – 7 p.m. MST
October 10: Utah Jazz @ Dallas Mavericks – 6 p.m. MST
October 12: Utah Jazz @ San Antonio Spurs – 6 p.m. MST
October 15: Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings – 7 p.m. MST
October 18: Utah Jazz @ Portland Trail Blazers – 8 p.m. MST

Broadcast and ticket sale information will be announced at a later date.

Training camp will open on October 1.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Big 12 Football During 2024 Season

Are you wondering where to watch BYU and Utah on the gridiron this fall? Here's a helpful guide as you get ready for the 2024 Big 12 football season.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Every Beehive State College Football Player Named To Award Watch Lists

The College Football season is right around the corner and over 30 locals have been named to award watch lists.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Denver Broncos Rookie DeVaughn Vele’s Maturity Is A Plus After Falling In Draft

The Denver Broncos rookie turning the most heads this summer isn't first-round draft pick Bo Nix but receiver DeVaughn Vele, a seventh-rounder from the University of Utah

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 In 60: #12 BYU’s Connor Pay (Offensive Line)

The countdown is on for Hans and Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. BYU Cougar offensive lineman Connor Pay lands at No. 12.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy Out For Season, What Does It Mean For Jaren Hall?

What does the J.J. McCarthy knee injury mean for second-year BYU QB product Jaren Hall with the Minnesota Vikings? 

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Get To Know The Utah Hockey Club: Who is Barrett Hayton?

With the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural season right around the corner, it’s time for fans to begin familiarizing themselves with the roster to better understand who will be putting on the Utah sweater and what to expect from Barrett Hayton when the puck officially drops in Salt Lake City in October.   

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Utah Jazz Unveil 2024-25 Season Schedule