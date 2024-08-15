60 In 60: #12 BYU’s Connor Pay (Offensive Line)

SALT LAKE CITY— The countdown is on for Hans and Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. BYU Cougar offensive lineman Connor Pay lands at No. 12.

Pay is the fourteenth Cougars on this year’s list. He joins No. 13 Ben Bywater (LB), No. 15 Chase Roberts (WR), No. 17 Darius Lassiter (WR), No. 18 LJ Martin (RB), No. 27 Micah Harper (S), No. 29 Keanu Hill (TE), No. 30 Weylin Lapuaho (OL), and No. 31 Jack Kelly (LB) on this year’s 60 in 60 list.

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

BYU’s Connor Pay

Pay was a two-time Deseret News 6A All-State second-team performer in his final two seasons at Lone Peak High School. Pay, a three-time All-Region Three honoree, helped lead Lone Peak to back-to-back 6A state runner-up finishes in 2015 and 2016.

An all-around athlete, Pay also lettered in baseball and basketball with the Knights.

After serving a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Washington, D.C., Pay saw playing time in eight of 12 games in 2020. He played in all 13 games in 2021, starting ten as a freshman.

Pay made 12 starts at center in 2022, earning College Football Network All-Independent First-Team recognition.

His upward trajectory continued last season as he started all 12 games in 2023. Pay anchored the Cougar’s offensive line after entering the season as a Pro Football Focus Preseason All-Big 12 Third-Teamer.

Pay enters 2024 with 44 games (34 starts) of experience. He has been named to the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Watch List and the Athlon Sports Preseason All-Big 12 Fourth Team.

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.

