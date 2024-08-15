2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Denver Broncos Rookie DeVaughn Vele’s Maturity Is A Plus After Falling In Draft

Aug 15, 2024, 1:51 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos rookie turning the most heads this summer isn’t first-round draft pick Bo Nix but receiver DeVaughn Vele, a seventh-rounder from the University of Utah whose recent one-handed catch has been the highlight of training camp.

Vele isn’t your typical rookie — he’ll turn 27 in December — so the 235th overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft is in a hurry to make his mark as a pro.

RELATED: Devaughn Vele Reels In Highlight TD Grab At Broncos Practice

“I feel like I got a little chip on my shoulder that I have to be better because I don’t have the luxury of developing and being that guy that’s like, ‘Oh, in a few year’s he’ll be good,’” Vele said Wednesday. “I feel like I have to contribute as much as I can now.”

Vele has wasted no time in standing out in a crowded receiving room that features holdovers Courtland Sutton, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Marvin Mims Jr. and Brandon Johnson along with free agent Josh Reynolds, fourth-round draft pick Tony Franklin and veteran Tim Patrick, who is coming back from consecutive season-ending leg injuries.

RELATED: Utah WR Devaughn Vele Selected In 2024 NFL Draft

Vele’s path to the NFL was a long one.

He didn’t go to college until after serving a two-year Mormon mission in Samoa. Then, he redshirted his first year at Utah and his 2020 season was interrupted by the pandemic. Finally, he started 38 games for the Utes over the last three seasons, totaling 123 catches for 1,677 yards and nine touchdowns.

Although he has great size for a wide receiver at 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, his age dropped him to the seventh round of the draft in April. Consider this: Vele and Denver defensive end Zach Allen, who’s going into his sixth NFL season, are the same age.

“He’s certainly come in here and acted not like a rookie, he’s acted closer to his age,” right tackle Mike McGlinchey said. “He’s done a great job for us. He’s stepped up in a lot of ways and he’s making plays all over the field and we’re very, very excited for him.”

Coach Sean Payton suggested Vele’s maturity is now an advantage.

“He’s smart. He’s a little older. I would say you don’t necessarily feel (like he’s) a rookie. And I say that because, respectfully, he’s a little older than most in his class,” Payton said.

“I like his transition (in and out of breaks) and his body control for someone who’s 6-4. Now, he’s low-cut and that helps him. Leggy receivers have a little bit more challenge, but he’s a little bit more torso built and that allows him to transition a little better.”

Vele’s summer has shattered any preconceived notions about who’ll be catching passes from Nix or Jarrett Stidham this season.

The depth and competition at wide receiver is “more than I can recall anywhere,” Payton said. “We potentially have guys that may end up playing for another team.”
Vele won’t get away.

His work ethic makes him a coach’s dream. He plays with a veteran’s savvy and his highlight catches are becoming routine. The most spectacular one was his right-handed grab against safety P.J. Locke of Stidham’s overthrown pass last week.

Vele hasn’t gotten caught up in the hoopla over that remarkable reception.

“I actually don’t have social media, so I’m not really paying attention to it as much,” he said. “I’m just trying to make sure that I do what I can to help the team out.”

RELATED STORIES

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Big 12 Football During 2024 Season

Are you wondering where to watch BYU and Utah on the gridiron this fall? Here's a helpful guide as you get ready for the 2024 Big 12 football season.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Every Beehive State College Football Player Named To Award Watch Lists

The College Football season is right around the corner and over 30 locals have been named to award watch lists.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 In 60: #12 BYU’s Connor Pay (Offensive Line)

The countdown is on for Hans and Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. BYU Cougar offensive lineman Connor Pay lands at No. 12.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Unveil 2024-25 Season Schedule

The NBA unveiled its 2024-25 schedule, including the Utah Jazz who will open the season at home on October 23 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy Out For Season, What Does It Mean For Jaren Hall?

What does the J.J. McCarthy knee injury mean for second-year BYU QB product Jaren Hall with the Minnesota Vikings? 

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Get To Know The Utah Hockey Club: Who is Barrett Hayton?

With the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural season right around the corner, it’s time for fans to begin familiarizing themselves with the roster to better understand who will be putting on the Utah sweater and what to expect from Barrett Hayton when the puck officially drops in Salt Lake City in October.   

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Denver Broncos Rookie DeVaughn Vele’s Maturity Is A Plus After Falling In Draft