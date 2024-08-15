Denver Broncos Rookie DeVaughn Vele’s Maturity Is A Plus After Falling In Draft

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos rookie turning the most heads this summer isn’t first-round draft pick Bo Nix but receiver DeVaughn Vele, a seventh-rounder from the University of Utah whose recent one-handed catch has been the highlight of training camp.

Vele isn’t your typical rookie — he’ll turn 27 in December — so the 235th overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft is in a hurry to make his mark as a pro.

#BRONCOS ROOKIE WR Devaughn Vele WITH AN INSANE CATCH Vele, a seventh round pick out of Utah has been a standout at Denver camp, & is viewed as a STEAL.

“I feel like I got a little chip on my shoulder that I have to be better because I don’t have the luxury of developing and being that guy that’s like, ‘Oh, in a few year’s he’ll be good,’” Vele said Wednesday. “I feel like I have to contribute as much as I can now.”

Vele has wasted no time in standing out in a crowded receiving room that features holdovers Courtland Sutton, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Marvin Mims Jr. and Brandon Johnson along with free agent Josh Reynolds, fourth-round draft pick Tony Franklin and veteran Tim Patrick, who is coming back from consecutive season-ending leg injuries.

#Broncos HC Sean Payton on Devaughn Vele: "I like his size and hands in traffic. I thought he's had a couple snaps now this week where, man, we gotta keep giving him opportunities because I think he has strong hands in traffic… His ability to catch away from his body — when…

Vele’s path to the NFL was a long one.

He didn’t go to college until after serving a two-year Mormon mission in Samoa. Then, he redshirted his first year at Utah and his 2020 season was interrupted by the pandemic. Finally, he started 38 games for the Utes over the last three seasons, totaling 123 catches for 1,677 yards and nine touchdowns.

Although he has great size for a wide receiver at 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, his age dropped him to the seventh round of the draft in April. Consider this: Vele and Denver defensive end Zach Allen, who’s going into his sixth NFL season, are the same age.

“He’s certainly come in here and acted not like a rookie, he’s acted closer to his age,” right tackle Mike McGlinchey said. “He’s done a great job for us. He’s stepped up in a lot of ways and he’s making plays all over the field and we’re very, very excited for him.”

Coach Sean Payton suggested Vele’s maturity is now an advantage.

“He’s smart. He’s a little older. I would say you don’t necessarily feel (like he’s) a rookie. And I say that because, respectfully, he’s a little older than most in his class,” Payton said.

Really savvy pick route from rookie WR Devaughn Vele to get the wheel route wide open on 3rd down.

After an impressive Training Camp Vele certainly looked like he belonged on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/60rR6zhHgu — Frankie Abbott (@FrankiesFilm) August 12, 2024

“I like his transition (in and out of breaks) and his body control for someone who’s 6-4. Now, he’s low-cut and that helps him. Leggy receivers have a little bit more challenge, but he’s a little bit more torso built and that allows him to transition a little better.”

Vele’s summer has shattered any preconceived notions about who’ll be catching passes from Nix or Jarrett Stidham this season.

The depth and competition at wide receiver is “more than I can recall anywhere,” Payton said. “We potentially have guys that may end up playing for another team.”

Vele won’t get away.

His work ethic makes him a coach’s dream. He plays with a veteran’s savvy and his highlight catches are becoming routine. The most spectacular one was his right-handed grab against safety P.J. Locke of Stidham’s overthrown pass last week.

Vele hasn’t gotten caught up in the hoopla over that remarkable reception.

“I actually don’t have social media, so I’m not really paying attention to it as much,” he said. “I’m just trying to make sure that I do what I can to help the team out.”