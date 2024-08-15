2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Detroit judge who ordered teen into jail clothes, handcuffs during field trip is sidelined

Aug 15, 2024, 2:09 PM

Judge Kenneth King listens during a probable-cause hearing, April 2, 2015, in Detroit....

FILE - Judge Kenneth King listens during a probable-cause hearing, April 2, 2015, in Detroit. (Todd McInturf /Detroit News via AP)

(Todd McInturf /Detroit News via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ED WHITE, ASSOCIATED PRESS


DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit judge who ordered a teenager into jail clothes and handcuffs on a field trip to his courtroom will be off the bench while undergoing “necessary training,” the court’s chief judge said Thursday.

Meanwhile, the girl’s mother said Judge Kenneth King was a “big bully.”

“My daughter is hurt. She is feeling scared,” Latoreya Till told the Detroit Free Press.

She identified her daughter as Eva Goodman. The 15-year-old fell asleep in King’s court Tuesday while on a visit organized by a Detroit nonprofit.

King didn’t like it. But he said it was her attitude that led to the jail clothes, handcuffs and stern words.

“I wanted this to look and feel very real to her, even though there’s probably no real chance of me putting her in jail,” he explained to WXYZ-TV.

King has been removed from his criminal case docket and will undergo “necessary training to address the underlying issues that contributed to this incident,” said 36th District Court Chief Judge William McConico.

“We are dedicated to ensuring that our court continues to uphold the highest standards of fairness and respect,” McConico said in a statement.

He said the State Court Administrative Office approved the step. King will continue to be paid. It wasn’t immediately known how long the training would last.

King didn’t immediately return a phone message seeking comment.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - The Colorado River in the upper River Basin is seen, May 29, 2021, in Lees Ferry, Ariz. (AP ...

Suman Naishadham, Associated Press

As Colorado River states await water cuts, they struggle to find agreement on longer-term plans

The federal government is expected to announce water cuts soon that would affect some of the 40 million people reliant on the Colorado River, the powerhouse of the U.S. West.

53 minutes ago

FILE -Matthew Perry appears at the premiere of "Ride" in Los Angeles on April 28, 2015. (Photo by R...

Andrew Dalton, Kaitlyn Huamani, Associated Press

Matthew Perry’s assistant among 5, including 2 doctors, charged in ‘Friends’ star’s death

A prosecutor says five people have been charged in connection with Matthew Perry's death, including the actor's assistant and two doctors.

3 hours ago

Medicare expects to save $6 billion in 2026 from its drug price negotiation program. (Scott Olson/G...

Tami Luhby, CNN

Biden admin announces results of historic Medicare drug price negotiations that will save $6B

Medicare’s new power to negotiate drug prices will lead to an estimated $6 billion in savings for the federal government and a $1.5 billion reduction in out-of-pocket costs for seniors when the lower prices take effect in 2026, the Biden administration announced Thursday.

3 hours ago

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at the American Federation of S...

Meg Kinnard, Associated Press

Vance and Walz agree to a vice presidential debate on Oct. 1

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Sen. JD Vance have agreed to debate each other on Oct. 1, setting up a matchup of potential vice presidents as early voting in some states gets underway for the general election.

3 hours ago

Bluebonnets, the state flower of Texas, surround Big Tex as storm clouds move in above, Friday, Sep...

Jamie Stengle, Associated Press

The State Fair of Texas is banning firearms, drawing threats of legal action from Republican AG

The State Fair of Texas is laying down a new rule before millions of visitors flock through the gates for corn dogs, deep-fried delights and a friendly wave from a five-story cowboy named Big Tex: No guns allowed.

20 hours ago

Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at a campaign rally Wednesday...

CNN

Walz agrees to October 1 vice presidential debate

Vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz said Wednesday that he has agreed to participate in a vice presidential debate on CBS News on October 1.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Detroit judge who ordered teen into jail clothes, handcuffs during field trip is sidelined