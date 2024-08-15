2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Report shows which companies are ‘championing’ Utah’s women in the workplace

Aug 15, 2024, 2:56 PM | Updated: 2:57 pm

FILE...

FILE

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A new report from the Utah Women and Leadership Project highlights 100 companies that are supporting women in the workplace and suggests ways other companies could improve.

According to the report, the 100 companies are from various industries, including finance, healthcare, insurance, marketing, and technology. The report stated that the highlighted companies provided ” family-friendly ” policies and “women-focused.”

“The most noted family-friendly policies and women-focused initiatives included flexible work hours and remote work, 98%, and 91%, respectively; pay equity efforts, 89%; Utah companies working to diversify their managers and leaders at mid-to-senior levels, 84%; and paid family leave, 69%,” the report stated.

According to the report, flexible work hours were one of the top three benefits offered by companies. Childcare remains the top concern for women employed in Utah.

“Of organizations that offered childcare benefits, many offered flex spending accounts, childcare reimbursement, or cash bonuses for the birth of a child,” the report stated.

Some of the highlighted companies include Adobe, Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, Food and Meat Co-op, Nani Swimwear, Space Dynamics Laboratory at Utah State University, and the YCC Family Crisis Center.

You can look at the full report and list here.

