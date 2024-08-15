Every Beehive State College Football Player Named To Award Watch Lists
Aug 15, 2024, 3:11 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The College Football season is right around the corner and numerous locals have been named to award watch lists.
A total of 35 Utes, Cougars, and Aggies received recognition across 19 watch lists.
Utah Utes
Polynesian College Football Player of the Year
A total of ten Utes were named to the Polynesian CFB POTY watchlist. The award is “presented annually to the most outstanding Polynesian college football player that epitomizes great ability and integrity.”
DT Simote Pepa, DT Junior Tafuna, OL Spencer Fano, OL Michael Mokofisi, S Alaka’i Gilman, DE Logan Fano, LB Karene Reid, DT Keanu Tanuvasa, OL Caleb Lomu, and OL Tanoa Togiai are Utah’s nominations.
1️⃣0️⃣ Utes have been named to the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Watch List, announced this morning by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame.
📰: https://t.co/IW9osqZtzH#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/yYKUj0h9x6
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) August 15, 2024
Comeback Player of the Year
QB Cam Rising and TE Brant Kuithe were named to the Comeback Player of the Year watchlist, given to “college football student-athletes for overcoming injury, illness, or other circumstances.”
Cameron Rising and Brant Kuithe earn spots on the Comeback Player of the Year Watch List.
📰: https://t.co/mJ63pDps93 #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/IBuY8tOwZe
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) August 7, 2024
Chuck Bednarik Award
Tafuna was named to the Bednarik Award watchlist, an award presented to the best defensive player in college football.
Junior Tafuna has been named to the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List. The award is presented annually to the best defensive player in college football.🙌
📰: https://t.co/IW13qEQKRH#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/vfbnPBBC7F
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) August 12, 2024
Bronko Nagurski, Outland Trophies
Tafuna was named to three more watch lists. Two of which are for the Nagurski Trophy and the Outland Trophy.
The Nagurski Trophy recognizes the best defensive player in FBS football and the Outland Trophy which is presented to the nation’s best interior lineman.
Junior Tafuna was honored nationally today after being named to the 2024 Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Outland Trophy preseason watch lists.
The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is given annually to the best defensive player in FBS football with the Outland Trophy recognizing the best… pic.twitter.com/zvaWPTrR1T
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) July 30, 2024
Maxwell Award
Rising received even more recognition as he was placed on the Maxwell Award watchlist which is given annually to the most outstanding player in college football.
.@crising7 has been named to the 2024 Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List. The @MaxwellFootball Award is presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football.
📰: https://t.co/7gBDHWnsRQ #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/m8JRILxvWc
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) July 29, 2024
Butkus Award
Lander Barton and Reid were both named to the Butkus Award watchlist which honors the top linebacker in the country.
Lander Barton and Karene Reid have been named to the Butkus Award Watch List. The award is given annually to the top linebacker in the country. 💪
📰: https://t.co/sBU5tAAgKo#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/nYn1vCtLrL
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) August 13, 2024
Patrick Mannelly Award
JT Greep was placed on the Mannelly Award watchlist which honors the best long snapper in FBS football.
.@jtgreep has been named to the Patrick Mannelly Award Watch List. The award is given annually to the best long snapper in FBS football.
📰: https://t.co/UqgE7ZS1xn#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/8HKYezzc65
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) July 29, 2024
Ray Guy Award
Utah’s Jack Bouwmeester earned a spot on the Ray Guy Award watchlist. The award honors the nation’s best collegiate punter.
.@jackbouwie has been named to the 2024 Ray Guy Award Preseason Watch List.
📰: https://t.co/O9RFjUqUNk#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/aWLqRz3cvB
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) August 2, 2024
Davey O’Brien Award
Rising made another watch list appearance for the O’Brien Award which is awarded to the quarterback who best exhibits “teamwork, sportsmanship and leadership in both academics and athletics.”
Cameron Rising has been named to the Davey O’Brien Award Preseason Watch List. 🙌
📰: https://t.co/QgUAkNhm2B#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/sLOzzDvb74
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) August 8, 2024
John Mackey Award
Kuithe was also named to the Mackey Award watchlist which is given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end.
Brant Kuithe has been named to the 2024 John Mackey Award Watch List. The award is given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end. 🙌
📰: https://t.co/S0wi1i7qcb#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/0yP9vs7g13
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) August 9, 2024
Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award
Rising’s final watch list appearance was for the Unitas Golden Arm Award. The award is presented to the “nation’s top quarterback who best exemplifies character, scholastic and athletic achievement.”
Cameron Rising has been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List.
📰: https://t.co/GmrvOeWWtv#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/CjcIeOA18O
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) August 14, 2024
Lombardi Award
The final watch list appearance for Utah and Tafuna may be the biggest of them all. He was named to the Lombardi Award watchlist which honors the “college football lineman who displays exceptional performance and ability and embodies character and discipline.”
Junior Tafuna has been named to the Lombardi Award Watch List, announced today by the award that is in its 51st year.
📰: https://t.co/HXcTHicEvK#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/4VzHaYqNFP
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) August 15, 2024
BYU Cougars
Polynesian College Football Player of the Year
Five Cougars were named to the Polynesian CFB POTY watchlist. The award is “presented annually to the most outstanding Polynesian college football player that epitomizes great ability and integrity.”
S Raider Damuni, WR Keanu Hill, OL Weylin Lapuaho, DT David Latu, and OL Austin Leausa are BYU’s nominations.
POLYNESIAN COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD WATCHLIST@raiderdamuni @kloading18 @LapuahoWeylin @perseuslatu801 @austin_leausa pic.twitter.com/JHU5bjAhVJ
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) August 15, 2024
Comeback Player of the Year
RB Hinckley Ropati and QB Gerry Bohanon were named to the Comeback Player of the Year watchlist, given to “college football student-athletes for overcoming injury, illness, or other circumstances.”
BOHANON AND ROPATI NAMED CANDIDATES FOR COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR
➡️ https://t.co/csx5nL0iBP pic.twitter.com/2ijptIqNY4
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) August 7, 2024
Chuck Bednarik Award
DE Tyler Batty was named to the Bednarik Award watchlist, an award presented to the best defensive player in college football.
BEDNARIK AWARD WATCH LIST@Tyler_Batty2 pic.twitter.com/ZKbqI9M0Dy
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) August 12, 2024
Bronko Nagurski Trophy
Batty also earned a spot on the Nagurski Trophy watchlist which recognizes the best defensive player in FBS football.
BRONKO NAGURSKI TROPHY WATCHLIST@Tyler_Batty2 🤝 pic.twitter.com/IlJGg5dqme
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) July 30, 2024
Butkus Award
Weber State transfer Jack Kelly was named to the Butkus Award watchlist which honors the top linebacker in the country.
BUTKUS AWARD WATCH LIST@jack_kelly1717 💪 pic.twitter.com/LJ9pFEXvAz
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) August 13, 2024
Doak Walker Award
RB LJ Martin was named to the Doak Walker Award watchlist which is presented to the nation’s premier running back.
DOAK WALKER AWARD WATCH LIST.@aLJayMartin 🤙 pic.twitter.com/JYGcSn5Zi7
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) August 6, 2024
Paul Hornung Award
WR Parker Kingston was placed on the Hornung Award watchlist which highlights the most versatile player in major college football.
PAUL HORNUNG AWARD WATCHLIST@ParkerKingston 🤝 @hornungaward pic.twitter.com/XDE20HB6CQ
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) August 1, 2024
All-State Wuerffel Trophy
OL Connor Pay was the only local football player to earn a spot on the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy watchlist which honors “the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field.”
WUERFFEL TROPHY WATCHLIST@cpay70 🤝 @WuerffelTrophy pic.twitter.com/STYufbQDYq
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) August 1, 2024
Rimington Trophy
Pay received one more watch list spot for the Rimington Trophy. The trophy is given to the best center in college football.
RIMINGTON TROPHY WATCHLIST@cpay70 💪 pic.twitter.com/etTCmjyt1H
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) August 9, 2024
Utah State Aggies
Polynesian College Football Player of the Year
Two Aggies were named to the Polynesian CFB POTY watchlist. The award is “presented annually to the most outstanding Polynesian college football player that epitomizes great ability and integrity.”
OL Tavo Motu’apuaka and OL Falepule Alo are Utah State’s nominations.
Comeback Player of the Year
QB Spencer Petras and DE Lawrence Falatea were named to the Comeback Player of the Year watchlist, given to “college football student-athletes for overcoming injury, illness, or other circumstances.”
Congrats to @spencerpetras and @FalateaLawrence on being named to the 2024 College Football Comeback Player of the Year Pre-Season Watch List.
➡️ https://t.co/oTwkpVKo4F pic.twitter.com/X4QhaW0Vwn
— USU Football (@USUFootball) August 7, 2024
Chuck Bednarik Award
S Ike Larsen was named to the Bednarik Award watchlist, an award presented to the best defensive player in college football.
𝐈𝐊𝐄 🤝 𝐁𝐄𝐃𝐍𝐀𝐑𝐈𝐊
Congrats to @IkeLarsen19 on being named to the @BednarikAward Watch List.
➡️ https://t.co/HYODV7jTbn pic.twitter.com/ESz1f1C6yA
— USU Football (@USUFootball) August 12, 2024
Bronko Nagurski Trophy
Larsen was named to three watch lists ahead of the 2024 season, the second being the Nagurski Trophy which recognizes the best defensive player in FBS football.
𝐋𝐀𝐑𝐒𝐄𝐍 🤝 𝐍𝐀𝐆𝐔𝐑𝐒𝐊𝐈
Congrats to @IkeLarsen19 on being named to the @NagurskiTrophy Watch List!
➡️ https://t.co/x8sasSVYGV pic.twitter.com/nrjJanT1tT
— USU Football (@USUFootball) July 30, 2024
Maxwell Award
WR Jalen Royals made two watch lists. The first was the Maxwell Award watchlist which is given annually to the most outstanding player in college football.
𝐑𝐎𝐘𝐀𝐋𝐒 🤝 𝐌𝐀𝐗𝐖𝐄𝐋𝐋
Congrats to @RoyalsJalen on being named to the @TheMaxwellAward Watch List!
➡️ https://t.co/OzDHpJeUmr pic.twitter.com/vZeAaQ0UsY
— USU Football (@USUFootball) July 29, 2024
Doak Walker Award
RB Rahsul Faison was named to the Doak Walker Award watchlist which is presented to the nation’s premier running back.
𝐅𝐀𝐈𝐒𝐎𝐍 🤝 @DoakWalkerAward@__sul3 had been added to the @DoakWalkerAward Watch List!
➡️ https://t.co/2g6JFRCAqB pic.twitter.com/cMQJ5ZIkIj
— USU Football (@USUFootball) August 6, 2024
Patrick Mannelly Award
Jacob Garcia got some love on the Mannelly Award watchlist which honors the best long snapper in FBS football.
Congrats to @_jacob_garcia__ on being named to the @MannellyAward Watch List!
➡️ https://t.co/nLlQdL5gAm pic.twitter.com/uD6lJ1EH1k
— USU Football (@USUFootball) July 29, 2024
Ray Guy Award
Stephen Kotsanlee was named to the Ray Guy Award watchlist. The award honors the nation’s best collegiate punter.
𝐊𝐨𝐭𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐥𝐞𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐆𝐔𝐘!
Congrats to @SKotsy17 on being named to the @RayGuyAward Watch List!
➡️ https://t.co/A4OOTuE9gx pic.twitter.com/WpjxfBQcJH
— USU Football (@USUFootball) August 2, 2024
Jim Thorpe Award
Larsen’s last watch list appearance is for the Jim Thorpe Award which is awarded to the “best defensive back in college football based on performance on the field, athletic ability, and character.”
𝐀𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐎𝐍𝐄 🤘
Congrats to @IkeLarsen19 on being named to the @jimthorpeaward Watch List!
➡️ https://t.co/SML5m7JIpS pic.twitter.com/Rc4yi2qnOZ
— USU Football (@USUFootball) July 31, 2024
Biletnikoff Award
Royals was also placed on the Biletnikoff Award watchlist which is presented to the nation’s most outstanding college football receiver regardless of position.
