Every Beehive State College Football Player Named To Award Watch Lists

SALT LAKE CITY – The College Football season is right around the corner and numerous locals have been named to award watch lists.

A total of 35 Utes, Cougars, and Aggies received recognition across 19 watch lists.

Utah Utes

Polynesian College Football Player of the Year

A total of ten Utes were named to the Polynesian CFB POTY watchlist. The award is “presented annually to the most outstanding Polynesian college football player that epitomizes great ability and integrity.”

DT Simote Pepa, DT Junior Tafuna, OL Spencer Fano, OL Michael Mokofisi, S Alaka’i Gilman, DE Logan Fano, LB Karene Reid, DT Keanu Tanuvasa, OL Caleb Lomu, and OL Tanoa Togiai are Utah’s nominations.

1️⃣0️⃣ Utes have been named to the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Watch List, announced this morning by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame. 📰: https://t.co/IW9osqZtzH#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/yYKUj0h9x6 — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) August 15, 2024

Comeback Player of the Year

QB Cam Rising and TE Brant Kuithe were named to the Comeback Player of the Year watchlist, given to “college football student-athletes for overcoming injury, illness, or other circumstances.”

Cameron Rising and Brant Kuithe earn spots on the Comeback Player of the Year Watch List. 📰: https://t.co/mJ63pDps93 #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/IBuY8tOwZe — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) August 7, 2024

Chuck Bednarik Award

Tafuna was named to the Bednarik Award watchlist, an award presented to the best defensive player in college football.

Junior Tafuna has been named to the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List. The award is presented annually to the best defensive player in college football.🙌 📰: https://t.co/IW13qEQKRH#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/vfbnPBBC7F — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) August 12, 2024

Bronko Nagurski, Outland Trophies

Tafuna was named to three more watch lists. Two of which are for the Nagurski Trophy and the Outland Trophy.

The Nagurski Trophy recognizes the best defensive player in FBS football and the Outland Trophy which is presented to the nation’s best interior lineman.

Junior Tafuna was honored nationally today after being named to the 2024 Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Outland Trophy preseason watch lists. The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is given annually to the best defensive player in FBS football with the Outland Trophy recognizing the best… pic.twitter.com/zvaWPTrR1T — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) July 30, 2024

Maxwell Award

Rising received even more recognition as he was placed on the Maxwell Award watchlist which is given annually to the most outstanding player in college football.

.@crising7 has been named to the 2024 Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List. The @MaxwellFootball Award is presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football. 📰: https://t.co/7gBDHWnsRQ #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/m8JRILxvWc — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) July 29, 2024

Butkus Award

Lander Barton and Reid were both named to the Butkus Award watchlist which honors the top linebacker in the country.

Lander Barton and Karene Reid have been named to the Butkus Award Watch List. The award is given annually to the top linebacker in the country. 💪 📰: https://t.co/sBU5tAAgKo#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/nYn1vCtLrL — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) August 13, 2024

Patrick Mannelly Award

JT Greep was placed on the Mannelly Award watchlist which honors the best long snapper in FBS football.

.@jtgreep has been named to the Patrick Mannelly Award Watch List. The award is given annually to the best long snapper in FBS football. 📰: https://t.co/UqgE7ZS1xn#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/8HKYezzc65 — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) July 29, 2024

Ray Guy Award

Utah’s Jack Bouwmeester earned a spot on the Ray Guy Award watchlist. The award honors the nation’s best collegiate punter.

Davey O’Brien Award

Rising made another watch list appearance for the O’Brien Award which is awarded to the quarterback who best exhibits “teamwork, sportsmanship and leadership in both academics and athletics.”

Cameron Rising has been named to the Davey O’Brien Award Preseason Watch List. 🙌 📰: https://t.co/QgUAkNhm2B#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/sLOzzDvb74 — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) August 8, 2024

John Mackey Award

Kuithe was also named to the Mackey Award watchlist which is given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end.

Brant Kuithe has been named to the 2024 John Mackey Award Watch List. The award is given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end. 🙌 📰: https://t.co/S0wi1i7qcb#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/0yP9vs7g13 — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) August 9, 2024

Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

Rising’s final watch list appearance was for the Unitas Golden Arm Award. The award is presented to the “nation’s top quarterback who best exemplifies character, scholastic and athletic achievement.”

Cameron Rising has been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List. 📰: https://t.co/GmrvOeWWtv#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/CjcIeOA18O — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) August 14, 2024

Lombardi Award

The final watch list appearance for Utah and Tafuna may be the biggest of them all. He was named to the Lombardi Award watchlist which honors the “college football lineman who displays exceptional performance and ability and embodies character and discipline.”

Junior Tafuna has been named to the Lombardi Award Watch List, announced today by the award that is in its 51st year. 📰: https://t.co/HXcTHicEvK#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/4VzHaYqNFP — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) August 15, 2024

BYU Cougars

Polynesian College Football Player of the Year

Five Cougars were named to the Polynesian CFB POTY watchlist. The award is “presented annually to the most outstanding Polynesian college football player that epitomizes great ability and integrity.”

S Raider Damuni, WR Keanu Hill, OL Weylin Lapuaho, DT David Latu, and OL Austin Leausa are BYU’s nominations.

Comeback Player of the Year

RB Hinckley Ropati and QB Gerry Bohanon were named to the Comeback Player of the Year watchlist, given to “college football student-athletes for overcoming injury, illness, or other circumstances.”

BOHANON AND ROPATI NAMED CANDIDATES FOR COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR ➡️ https://t.co/csx5nL0iBP pic.twitter.com/2ijptIqNY4 — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) August 7, 2024

Chuck Bednarik Award

DE Tyler Batty was named to the Bednarik Award watchlist, an award presented to the best defensive player in college football.

Bronko Nagurski Trophy

Batty also earned a spot on the Nagurski Trophy watchlist which recognizes the best defensive player in FBS football.

Butkus Award

Weber State transfer Jack Kelly was named to the Butkus Award watchlist which honors the top linebacker in the country.

Doak Walker Award

RB LJ Martin was named to the Doak Walker Award watchlist which is presented to the nation’s premier running back.

Paul Hornung Award

WR Parker Kingston was placed on the Hornung Award watchlist which highlights the most versatile player in major college football.

All-State Wuerffel Trophy

OL Connor Pay was the only local football player to earn a spot on the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy watchlist which honors “the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field.”

Rimington Trophy

Pay received one more watch list spot for the Rimington Trophy. The trophy is given to the best center in college football.

Utah State Aggies

Polynesian College Football Player of the Year

Two Aggies were named to the Polynesian CFB POTY watchlist. The award is “presented annually to the most outstanding Polynesian college football player that epitomizes great ability and integrity.”

OL Tavo Motu’apuaka and OL Falepule Alo are Utah State’s nominations.

Comeback Player of the Year

QB Spencer Petras and DE Lawrence Falatea were named to the Comeback Player of the Year watchlist, given to “college football student-athletes for overcoming injury, illness, or other circumstances.”

Congrats to @spencerpetras and @FalateaLawrence on being named to the 2024 College Football Comeback Player of the Year Pre-Season Watch List. ➡️ https://t.co/oTwkpVKo4F pic.twitter.com/X4QhaW0Vwn — USU Football (@USUFootball) August 7, 2024

Chuck Bednarik Award

S Ike Larsen was named to the Bednarik Award watchlist, an award presented to the best defensive player in college football.

Bronko Nagurski Trophy

Larsen was named to three watch lists ahead of the 2024 season, the second being the Nagurski Trophy which recognizes the best defensive player in FBS football.

Maxwell Award

WR Jalen Royals made two watch lists. The first was the Maxwell Award watchlist which is given annually to the most outstanding player in college football.

Doak Walker Award

RB Rahsul Faison was named to the Doak Walker Award watchlist which is presented to the nation’s premier running back.

Patrick Mannelly Award

Jacob Garcia got some love on the Mannelly Award watchlist which honors the best long snapper in FBS football.

Ray Guy Award

Stephen Kotsanlee was named to the Ray Guy Award watchlist. The award honors the nation’s best collegiate punter.

Jim Thorpe Award

Larsen’s last watch list appearance is for the Jim Thorpe Award which is awarded to the “best defensive back in college football based on performance on the field, athletic ability, and character.”

Biletnikoff Award

Royals was also placed on the Biletnikoff Award watchlist which is presented to the nation’s most outstanding college football receiver regardless of position.

