2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Every Beehive State College Football Player Named To Award Watch Lists

Aug 15, 2024, 3:11 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The College Football season is right around the corner and numerous locals have been named to award watch lists.

A total of 35 Utes, Cougars, and Aggies received recognition across 19 watch lists.

Utah Utes

Polynesian College Football Player of the Year

A total of ten Utes were named to the Polynesian CFB POTY watchlist. The award is “presented annually to the most outstanding Polynesian college football player that epitomizes great ability and integrity.”

DT Simote Pepa, DT Junior Tafuna, OL Spencer Fano, OL Michael Mokofisi, S Alaka’i Gilman, DE Logan Fano, LB Karene Reid, DT Keanu Tanuvasa, OL Caleb Lomu, and OL Tanoa Togiai are Utah’s nominations.

Comeback Player of the Year

QB Cam Rising and TE Brant Kuithe were named to the Comeback Player of the Year watchlist, given to “college football student-athletes for overcoming injury, illness, or other circumstances.”

Chuck Bednarik Award

Tafuna was named to the Bednarik Award watchlist, an award presented to the best defensive player in college football.

Bronko Nagurski, Outland Trophies

Tafuna was named to three more watch lists. Two of which are for the Nagurski Trophy and the Outland Trophy.

The Nagurski Trophy recognizes the best defensive player in FBS football and the Outland Trophy which is presented to the nation’s best interior lineman.

Maxwell Award

Rising received even more recognition as he was placed on the Maxwell Award watchlist which is given annually to the most outstanding player in college football.

Butkus Award

Lander Barton and Reid were both named to the Butkus Award watchlist which honors the top linebacker in the country.

Patrick Mannelly Award

JT Greep was placed on the Mannelly Award watchlist which honors the best long snapper in FBS football.

Ray Guy Award

Utah’s Jack Bouwmeester earned a spot on the Ray Guy Award watchlist. The award honors the nation’s best collegiate punter.

Davey O’Brien Award

Rising made another watch list appearance for the O’Brien Award which is awarded to the quarterback who best exhibits “teamwork, sportsmanship and leadership in both academics and athletics.”

John Mackey Award

Kuithe was also named to the Mackey Award watchlist which is given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end.

Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

Rising’s final watch list appearance was for the Unitas Golden Arm Award. The award is presented to the “nation’s top quarterback who best exemplifies character, scholastic and athletic achievement.”

Lombardi Award

The final watch list appearance for Utah and Tafuna may be the biggest of them all. He was named to the Lombardi Award watchlist which honors the “college football lineman who displays exceptional performance and ability and embodies character and discipline.”

BYU Cougars

Polynesian College Football Player of the Year

Five Cougars were named to the Polynesian CFB POTY watchlist. The award is “presented annually to the most outstanding Polynesian college football player that epitomizes great ability and integrity.”

S Raider Damuni, WR Keanu Hill, OL Weylin Lapuaho, DT David Latu, and OL Austin Leausa are BYU’s nominations.

Comeback Player of the Year

RB Hinckley Ropati and QB Gerry Bohanon were named to the Comeback Player of the Year watchlist, given to “college football student-athletes for overcoming injury, illness, or other circumstances.”

Chuck Bednarik Award

DE Tyler Batty was named to the Bednarik Award watchlist, an award presented to the best defensive player in college football.

Bronko Nagurski Trophy

Batty also earned a spot on the Nagurski Trophy watchlist which recognizes the best defensive player in FBS football.

Butkus Award

Weber State transfer Jack Kelly was named to the Butkus Award watchlist which honors the top linebacker in the country.

Doak Walker Award

RB LJ Martin was named to the Doak Walker Award watchlist which is presented to the nation’s premier running back.

Paul Hornung Award

WR Parker Kingston was placed on the Hornung Award watchlist which highlights the most versatile player in major college football.

All-State Wuerffel Trophy

OL Connor Pay was the only local football player to earn a spot on the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy watchlist which honors “the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field.”

Rimington Trophy

Pay received one more watch list spot for the Rimington Trophy. The trophy is given to the best center in college football.

Utah State Aggies

Polynesian College Football Player of the Year

Two Aggies were named to the Polynesian CFB POTY watchlist. The award is “presented annually to the most outstanding Polynesian college football player that epitomizes great ability and integrity.”

OL Tavo Motu’apuaka and OL Falepule Alo are Utah State’s nominations.

Comeback Player of the Year

QB Spencer Petras and DE Lawrence Falatea were named to the Comeback Player of the Year watchlist, given to “college football student-athletes for overcoming injury, illness, or other circumstances.”

Chuck Bednarik Award

S Ike Larsen was named to the Bednarik Award watchlist, an award presented to the best defensive player in college football.

Bronko Nagurski Trophy

Larsen was named to three watch lists ahead of the 2024 season, the second being the Nagurski Trophy which recognizes the best defensive player in FBS football.

Maxwell Award

WR Jalen Royals made two watch lists. The first was the Maxwell Award watchlist which is given annually to the most outstanding player in college football.

Doak Walker Award

RB Rahsul Faison was named to the Doak Walker Award watchlist which is presented to the nation’s premier running back.

Patrick Mannelly Award

Jacob Garcia got some love on the Mannelly Award watchlist which honors the best long snapper in FBS football.

Ray Guy Award

Stephen Kotsanlee was named to the Ray Guy Award watchlist. The award honors the nation’s best collegiate punter.

Jim Thorpe Award

Larsen’s last watch list appearance is for the Jim Thorpe Award which is awarded to the “best defensive back in college football based on performance on the field, athletic ability, and character.”

Biletnikoff Award

Royals was also placed on the Biletnikoff Award watchlist which is presented to the nation’s most outstanding college football receiver regardless of position.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of College Football Award Watch Lists? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Big 12 Football During 2024 Season

Are you wondering where to watch BYU and Utah on the gridiron this fall? Here's a helpful guide as you get ready for the 2024 Big 12 football season.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Denver Broncos Rookie DeVaughn Vele’s Maturity Is A Plus After Falling In Draft

The Denver Broncos rookie turning the most heads this summer isn't first-round draft pick Bo Nix but receiver DeVaughn Vele, a seventh-rounder from the University of Utah

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 In 60: #12 BYU’s Connor Pay (Offensive Line)

The countdown is on for Hans and Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. BYU Cougar offensive lineman Connor Pay lands at No. 12.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Unveil 2024-25 Season Schedule

The NBA unveiled its 2024-25 schedule, including the Utah Jazz who will open the season at home on October 23 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy Out For Season, What Does It Mean For Jaren Hall?

What does the J.J. McCarthy knee injury mean for second-year BYU QB product Jaren Hall with the Minnesota Vikings? 

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Get To Know The Utah Hockey Club: Who is Barrett Hayton?

With the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural season right around the corner, it’s time for fans to begin familiarizing themselves with the roster to better understand who will be putting on the Utah sweater and what to expect from Barrett Hayton when the puck officially drops in Salt Lake City in October.   

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Every Beehive State College Football Player Named To Award Watch Lists