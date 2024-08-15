2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

How To Watch Big 12 Football During 2024 Season

Aug 15, 2024, 3:12 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Big 12 football ushers in a new era during the 2024 season.

The Big 12 Conference will feature 16 teams for the first time in league history. Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah join the Big 12 Conference after previously being members of the Pac-12 Conference.

It’s the second consecutive season the Big 12 has welcomed new members. Last season, BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston joined the Power Four league.

As half of the league includes fan bases who joined in the past year, it’s a good opportunity to share how to watch Big 12 football games in the fall.

The Big 12 Conference has a media rights agreement with ESPN and FOX through the 2024-25 season. ESPN and FOX reached an extension with the Big 12 that begins in 2025 and runs through 2031.

Television Networks that air Big 12 Football

  • ESPN
  • FOX
  • ABC
  • ESPN2
  • FS1
  • FS2
  • ESPNU

Through the Big 12’s media rights partnership with ESPN and FOX, seven television networks could air Big 12 football games.

Most games air on ESPN, FOX, ABC, ESPN2, or FS1. In 2023, only two Big 12 games were televised on FS2, and no games aired on ESPNU.

Internet Exclusive Broadcast Partner

  • Big 12 Now on ESPN+

All 16 teams in the Big 12 Conference will have at least one home football game on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

ESPN+ is a service that consumers have to pay to access. It is not tied to a cable or satellite subscription that features ESPN. There are monthly and annual pricing options for signing up for ESPN+.

Last season, BYU only had its one required home game on ESPN+. Their other home games and Big 12 contests were on linear television.

Entering the 2024 season, Utah will host Southern Utah in the opener on Thursday, August 29, on ESPN+. Two days later, BYU will face Southern Illinois in Provo on ESPN+.

After those games are played, neither team will require any more ESPN+ football broadcasts. Conference TV selections will then determine if any more games involving BYU or Utah air on ESPN+ during the 2024 Big 12 football season.

Those weekly TV selections occur 12 days before kickoff or, at the latest, six days before gameday.

Seven Big 12 football conference games aired on ESPN+. Five of those seven matchups included Baylor, who finished with a 2-7 league record last season.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Every Beehive State College Football Player Named To Award Watch Lists

The College Football season is right around the corner and over 30 locals have been named to award watch lists.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Denver Broncos Rookie DeVaughn Vele’s Maturity Is A Plus After Falling In Draft

The Denver Broncos rookie turning the most heads this summer isn't first-round draft pick Bo Nix but receiver DeVaughn Vele, a seventh-rounder from the University of Utah

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 In 60: #12 BYU’s Connor Pay (Offensive Line)

The countdown is on for Hans and Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. BYU Cougar offensive lineman Connor Pay lands at No. 12.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Unveil 2024-25 Season Schedule

The NBA unveiled its 2024-25 schedule, including the Utah Jazz who will open the season at home on October 23 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy Out For Season, What Does It Mean For Jaren Hall?

What does the J.J. McCarthy knee injury mean for second-year BYU QB product Jaren Hall with the Minnesota Vikings? 

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Get To Know The Utah Hockey Club: Who is Barrett Hayton?

With the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural season right around the corner, it’s time for fans to begin familiarizing themselves with the roster to better understand who will be putting on the Utah sweater and what to expect from Barrett Hayton when the puck officially drops in Salt Lake City in October.   

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

How To Watch Big 12 Football During 2024 Season