How To Watch Big 12 Football During 2024 Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Big 12 football ushers in a new era during the 2024 season.

The Big 12 Conference will feature 16 teams for the first time in league history. Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah join the Big 12 Conference after previously being members of the Pac-12 Conference.

It’s the second consecutive season the Big 12 has welcomed new members. Last season, BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston joined the Power Four league.

As half of the league includes fan bases who joined in the past year, it’s a good opportunity to share how to watch Big 12 football games in the fall.

The Big 12 Conference has a media rights agreement with ESPN and FOX through the 2024-25 season. ESPN and FOX reached an extension with the Big 12 that begins in 2025 and runs through 2031.

Television Networks that air Big 12 Football

ESPN

FOX

ABC

ESPN2

FS1

FS2

ESPNU

Through the Big 12’s media rights partnership with ESPN and FOX, seven television networks could air Big 12 football games.

Most games air on ESPN, FOX, ABC, ESPN2, or FS1. In 2023, only two Big 12 games were televised on FS2, and no games aired on ESPNU.

Internet Exclusive Broadcast Partner

Big 12 Now on ESPN+

All 16 teams in the Big 12 Conference will have at least one home football game on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

ESPN+ is a service that consumers have to pay to access. It is not tied to a cable or satellite subscription that features ESPN. There are monthly and annual pricing options for signing up for ESPN+.

Last season, BYU only had its one required home game on ESPN+. Their other home games and Big 12 contests were on linear television.

Entering the 2024 season, Utah will host Southern Utah in the opener on Thursday, August 29, on ESPN+. Two days later, BYU will face Southern Illinois in Provo on ESPN+.

After those games are played, neither team will require any more ESPN+ football broadcasts. Conference TV selections will then determine if any more games involving BYU or Utah air on ESPN+ during the 2024 Big 12 football season.

Those weekly TV selections occur 12 days before kickoff or, at the latest, six days before gameday.

Seven Big 12 football conference games aired on ESPN+. Five of those seven matchups included Baylor, who finished with a 2-7 league record last season.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper