ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Small plane makes emergency landing on a Moab road, no injuries

Aug 15, 2024, 4:03 PM | Updated: 4:10 pm

The plane on SR-191 as it made to make an emergency landing on Aug. 15, 2024....

The plane on SR-191 as it made to make an emergency landing on Aug. 15, 2024. (The Grand County Sheriff's Office)

(The Grand County Sheriff's Office)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


MOAB — A small plane surprised drivers and law enforcement near Arches National Park as it made an emergency landing on the highway Thursday afternoon.

Lt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the two-seater plane had to make an emergency landing on state Route 191 and Arches Entrance Road because it “stalled for some reason.”

RELATED: Will timed entry system at Arches become permanent?

He said there were no injuries or damage to the plane. The pilot is waiting for FAA approval to leave the road.

