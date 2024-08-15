MOAB — A small plane surprised drivers and law enforcement near Arches National Park as it made an emergency landing on the highway Thursday afternoon.

Lt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the two-seater plane had to make an emergency landing on state Route 191 and Arches Entrance Road because it “stalled for some reason.”

He said there were no injuries or damage to the plane. The pilot is waiting for FAA approval to leave the road.