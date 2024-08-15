Man not expected to survive after ‘severe head trauma’ from scooter crash

OGDEN — A man who crashed while on a scooter Thursday while trying to avoid an SUV is not expected to survive after he suffered severe head trauma, according to police.

Ogden Police Department said a 76-year-old man was riding a personal electric scooter, heading north on Washington Boulevard, and had to take evasive action to avoid being hit, resulting in the crash where he injured his head.

Police said a woman, 33, was heading northbound at the 2200 block of Washington Boulevard and merged to make a right turn onto 22nd Street.

“The driver of the SUV failed to see the individual on the scooter,” police said.

The man was taken to a hospital with “severe head trauma and is not expected to survive.”

Northbound traffic on Washington Boulevard was reduced to a single lane but has now been opened again.