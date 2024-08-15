2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Man not expected to survive after ‘severe head trauma’ from scooter crash

Aug 15, 2024, 4:34 PM | Updated: 4:47 pm

emergency lights generic...

FILE: (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSL TV

OGDEN — A man who crashed while on a scooter Thursday while trying to avoid an SUV is not expected to survive after he suffered severe head trauma, according to police.

Ogden Police Department said a 76-year-old man was riding a personal electric scooter, heading north on Washington Boulevard, and had to take evasive action to avoid being hit, resulting in the crash where he injured his head.

Police said a woman, 33, was heading northbound at the 2200 block of Washington Boulevard and merged to make a right turn onto 22nd Street.

“The driver of the SUV failed to see the individual on the scooter,” police said.

The man was taken to a hospital with “severe head trauma and is not expected to survive.”

Northbound traffic on Washington Boulevard was reduced to a single lane but has now been opened again.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The plane on SR-191 as it made to make an emergency landing on Aug. 15, 2024....

Michael Houck

Small plane makes emergency landing on a Moab road, no injuries

A small plane surprised drivers and law enforcement near Arches National Park as it made an emergency landing on the highway Thursday afternoon.

46 minutes ago

FILE - The Colorado River in the upper River Basin is seen, May 29, 2021, in Lees Ferry, Ariz. (AP ...

Suman Naishadham, Associated Press

As Colorado River states await water cuts, they struggle to find agreement on longer-term plans

The federal government is expected to announce water cuts soon that would affect some of the 40 million people reliant on the Colorado River, the powerhouse of the U.S. West.

1 hour ago

FILE...

Michael Houck

Report shows which companies are ‘championing’ Utah’s women in the workplace

A new report from the Utah Women and Leadership Project highlights 100 companies that are supporting women in the workplace and suggests ways other companies could improve.

2 hours ago

An retro Atari console being displayed at Minus World Games....

Michael Houck

Retro video games live on in Utah’s second-hand market

The retro video game market is thriving in the Beehive State as hobbyists are willing to pay thousands of dollars to relive their childhood.

2 hours ago

A mural of George Floyd, who died in 2020 during conflict with police. (KSL TV)...

Brian Carlson

Salt Lake City to discuss future of Fleet Block murals

The future of the Fleet Block murals in downtown Salt Lake City is being discussed Thursday night in a city meeting with the families of those depicted in them.

4 hours ago

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Bring King and write-in GOP candidate Phil Lyman appear in a cam...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Phil Lyman, Democrat Brian King unite in campaign video against Gov. Spencer Cox

An already chaotic Utah election cycle got even stranger Thursday, as former Republican gubernatorial candidate Phil Lyman teamed up with Brian King, the Democratic nominee for governor, in a video to make the case against another four years of Gov. Spencer Cox.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Man not expected to survive after ‘severe head trauma’ from scooter crash