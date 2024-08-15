2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

Average rate on a 30-year mortgage ticks up to 6.49%, near its lowest level in more than a year

Aug 15, 2024, 4:31 PM

A sign is seen near a home being remodeled, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Towson, Md. Would-be homeb...

FILE - A sign is seen near a home being remodeled, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Towson, Md. Would-be homebuyers are willing to take on sharply higher mortgage payments, even as home prices have begun to pull back in 2023. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ALEX VEIGA, AP BUSINESS WRITER


The average rate on a 30-year mortgage edged higher this week, holding close to its lowest level in more than a year.

The rate rose to 6.49% from 6.47% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, the rate averaged 7.09%.

After jumping to a 23-year high of 7.79% in October, the average rate on a 30-year mortgage has mostly hovered around 7% this year — more than double what it was just three years ago.

The elevated mortgage rates, which can add hundreds of dollars a month in costs for borrowers, have discouraged home shoppers, extending the nation’s housing slump into its third year.

Mortgage rates have been mostly easing in recent weeks as signs of waning inflation and a cooling job market have raised expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut its benchmark interest rate next month for the first time in four years.

“In 2023, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage nearly hit 8%, slamming the brakes on the housing market,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “Now, the 30-year fixed-rate hovers around 6.5% and will likely trend down in the coming months as inflation continues to slow. Lower rates are good news for potential buyers and sellers alike.”

With lower mortgage rates, is now the time to refinance your home?

The rate on a 30-year mortgage is influenced by several factors, including how the bond market reacts to the central bank’s interest rate policy decisions. That can move the trajectory of the 10-year Treasury yield, which lenders use as a guide to pricing home loans.

The yield, which topped 4.7% in late April, was at 3.93% in afternoon trading in the bond market Thursday, following strong reports on U.S. retail spending and unemployment benefits claims.

Home shoppers and homeowners eager to refinance have been encouraged as mortgage rates have eased back to 14-month lows. Applications for home loans climbed nearly 17% last week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Much of that increase was fueled by a 35% surge in applications by homeowners looking to refinance their existing home loan.

“While the refinances remain strong, we expect that that purchase market will continue to gain momentum as mortgage rates continue to fall,” said MBA CEO Bob Broeksmit.

Borrowing costs on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages, popular with homeowners refinancing their home loans, also ticked up this week, pushing the average rate up to 5.66% from 5.63% last week. A year ago, it averaged 6.46%, Freddie Mac said.

Most economists expect the average rate on a 30-year home loan to remain above 6% this year. That may not be enough for many prospective homebuyers in the face of record-high home prices and a shortage of properties for sale in many markets.

Consider, roughly 86% of all outstanding home mortgages have an interest rate of 6% or below, and more than three quarters have a rate 5% or lower, according to Realtor.com.

That means “rates will need to continue to trend lower to see a fully re-energized housing market,” said Hannah Jones, senior economics research analyst at Realtor.com.

Still, if rates ease further and the supply of homes on the market keeps rising, that could set the stage for improved sales in coming months.

“The summer is typically the busiest time of year in housing, but this fall may see an extra boost from shifting housing conditions,” Jones said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

FILE...

Michael Houck

Report shows which companies are ‘championing’ Utah’s women in the workplace

A new report from the Utah Women and Leadership Project highlights 100 companies that are supporting women in the workplace and suggests ways other companies could improve.

2 hours ago

An retro Atari console being displayed at Minus World Games....

Michael Houck

Retro video games live on in Utah’s second-hand market

The retro video game market is thriving in the Beehive State as hobbyists are willing to pay thousands of dollars to relive their childhood.

2 hours ago

Medicare expects to save $6 billion in 2026 from its drug price negotiation program. (Scott Olson/G...

Tami Luhby, CNN

Biden admin announces results of historic Medicare drug price negotiations that will save $6B

Medicare’s new power to negotiate drug prices will lead to an estimated $6 billion in savings for the federal government and a $1.5 billion reduction in out-of-pocket costs for seniors when the lower prices take effect in 2026, the Biden administration announced Thursday.

3 hours ago

Brenda Bethers and her son, Ethan, talk to KSL Investigators about Ethan's Social Security surviror...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt helps restore Social Security survivor benefits for Bountiful teen

A Bountiful teen stopped receiving Social Security survivor benefits. Without knowing why they stopped or where to turn, Ethan Bethers and his mother, Brenda Bethers, decided it was time to get KSL Investigators.

18 hours ago

UTA bus...

Mark Jones

UTA announces changes to improve public transit access

The Utah Transit Authority announced a number of changes Tuesday that will improve the use of the public transit system.

2 days ago

A sign is posted in front of a Big Lots store on June 07, 2024 in Hercules, California. Discount re...

Jordan Valinsky, CNN

Big Lots is closing hundreds of stores after warning it could go out of business

Big Lots is closing more than 300 locations across the United States, or roughly 4% of its stores.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Average rate on a 30-year mortgage ticks up to 6.49%, near its lowest level in more than a year