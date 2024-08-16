2024 Paris Olympic coverage
BYU running coaches hope Olympic success bodes well for future athletes

Aug 15, 2024, 6:49 PM

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

PROVO — Brigham Young University’s running coaches are back from Paris after watching several current and former Cougars compete in the Olympics.

The university was well represented at the 2024 Summer Games as seven BYU runners competed in various events, including steeplechaser Kenneth Rooks, who won a silver medal.

“I think the secret’s been out for a long time that BYU produces great distance runners,” said Ed Eyestone, BYU men’s track and cross country coach. “But this kind of puts a stamp of approval on it when you go to the Olympic Games and come home with a medal.”

“It’s just really good representation,” added Diljeet Taylor, who coaches women’s track and cross country at BYU. “Not even just for BYU but for our state – for the state of Utah – to develop this kind of talent.”

Seven athletes with ties to Provo competed in the Olympics, including Whittni Morgan, a Panguitch native who ran in the 5000-meter race.

“You could see how many BYU athletes were there,” Morgan said Thursday morning during a speed workout at the BYU track in Provo.

Diljeet Taylor watching Whittni Morgan as she trains on the running track at the BYU Provo campus on Aug. 15, 2024.

Diljeet Taylor watching Whittni Morgan as she trains on the running track at the BYU Provo campus on Aug. 15, 2024. (Avi Robledo, KSL TV)

Taylor was at the track, guiding Morgan through each lap. She has coached Morgan for eight years during both her collegiate and professional careers. Morgan placed 14th in the women’s 5000-meter final in Paris on Aug. 5 at Stade de France.

“It was pretty magical, honestly,” Morgan said. “The crowd was insane.”

The strong showing of BYU runners at the Olympics brought new attention to the Cougars’ running program.

“I felt like each one of them went there, represented, and did the very best that they could,” Eyestone said.

Ed Eyestone, the BYU men’s track and cross country coach on Aug. 15, 2024.

Ed Eyestone, the BYU men’s track and cross country coach on Aug. 15, 2024. (Avi Robledo, KSL TV)

When asked what the Olympic success means for current and future BYU athletes, Eyestone said he’s optimistic.

“Success breeds success, and when we see as many of our athletes – seven athletes – being now Olympians, I think that inspires the next generation,” Eyestone said. “They’re going, why not me?”

Taylor agreed.

“I’m hoping it helps with recruiting,” she said.

Diljeet Taylor giving advice to Whittni Morgan on the BYU track on Aug. 15, 2024.

Diljeet Taylor giving advice to Whittni Morgan on the BYU track on Aug. 15, 2024. (Avi Robledo, KSL TV)

As Taylor prepares for the upcoming cross country season, she’s thinking about some of her younger athletes who might take inspiration from what they saw in Paris – and pursue their dreams at the next Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

“What these women showed is possible is going to inspire an entire generation of young women that hopefully will be courageous enough now to chase 2028,” Taylor said.

Conner Mantz, who took 8th place in the men’s marathon – just ahead of former BYU teammate Clayton Young – told KSL TV competing at the Olympics was “a dream come true.”

“I think these Olympic achievements bode well for BYU’s program by helping the athletes trust [the coaches],” Mantz said. “When you see people who were in your same position competing at the Olympics, you know the formula works and that you can be in that same position one day.”

Diljeet Taylor giving advice to Whittni Morgan on the BYU track on Aug. 15, 2024. (Avi Robledo, KSL TV) Diljeet Taylor, coach for BYU's women’s track and cross country. (Avi Robledo, KSL TV) The Brigham Young University track in Provo, Utah on Aug. 15, 2024. (Avi Robledo, KSL TV) Whittni Morgan running on BYU's running track on Aug. 15, 2024. (Avi Robledo, KSL TV) Whittni Morgan, a BYU athlete who competed in the 2024 Summer Games women’s 5000-meter final. (Avi Robledo, KSL TV)

