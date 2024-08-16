Surveillance footage shows hit-and-run, woman narrowly survives

KEARNS — After spending three weeks in the hospital, a woman who narrowly survived a hit-and-run crash in Kearns is asking for the community’s help in identifying the suspects.

“I don’t remember it at all because I was knocked out on impact,” said Tamyah Salazar.

Though Salazar has few memories of what happened, the injuries she suffered are all too evident.

“I had to be dragged out of the car; they thought I was dead,” she said.

Surveillance footage captures the July 21 incident in Kearns on 5400 S. 4163 West at 12:05 a.m.

“A suspect vehicle is heading westbound on 5400 South, and the victim vehicle is coming eastbound,” said Sgt. Aymee Race, spokesperson for the Unified Police Department.

The footage shows a red car that appears to lose control, hit a pole, jump a median, and crash into the car that Salazar and two friends were in.

“We think they were speeding,” Salazar said.

But that’s not the worst of it. The incident was a literal hit-and-run. All three people inside the red car ran away, leaving the car behind.

“From what we’ve been able to gather, there were three individuals, two males and one female,” Race said.

Salazar was hospitalized for more than three weeks.

“I have fractures on my face and my sinuses. I have a brain injury. I have fractured ribs- four of them- and a fractured spine. My neck is fractured. I had a spleen bleed,” she said.

Her two friends also suffered bruising and a few broken bones, not to mention the emotional toll.

“Mentally, just really bad anxiety being in cars… all three of us are having a hard time,” Salazar said. “I feel like [they were cowards] because they left us for dead. They didn’t care.”

Unified police have information on the red car but are asking for the community’s help in identifying the three suspects.

“If you know who the individuals are, you can always remain anonymous. If it is you, please come forward. There are individuals involved in this who have significant injuries, and they deserve justice and answers,” Race said.

If you have information on the suspects or witnessed the incident, please contact Unified police. The dispatch line is 801-840-4000.