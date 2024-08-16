2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Surveillance footage shows hit-and-run, woman narrowly survives

Aug 15, 2024, 7:50 PM

Garna Mejia's Profile Picture

BY GARNA MEJIA


KSLTV.com

KEARNS — After spending three weeks in the hospital, a woman who narrowly survived a hit-and-run crash in Kearns is asking for the community’s help in identifying the suspects.

“I don’t remember it at all because I was knocked out on impact,” said Tamyah Salazar.

Though Salazar has few memories of what happened, the injuries she suffered are all too evident.

“I had to be dragged out of the car; they thought I was dead,” she said.

Salazar, 25, speaking about the hit and run crash which seriously injured her and two friends.

Salazar, 25, speaking about the hit-and-run crash which seriously injured her and two friends. (KSL TV)

Surveillance footage captures the July 21 incident in Kearns on 5400 S. 4163 West at 12:05 a.m.

“A suspect vehicle is heading westbound on 5400 South, and the victim vehicle is coming eastbound,” said Sgt. Aymee Race, spokesperson for the Unified Police Department.

The footage shows a red car that appears to lose control, hit a pole, jump a median, and crash into the car that Salazar and two friends were in.

“We think they were speeding,” Salazar said.

But that’s not the worst of it. The incident was a literal hit-and-run. All three people inside the red car ran away, leaving the car behind.

“From what we’ve been able to gather, there were three individuals, two males and one female,” Race said.

One of the men entering the red car before leaving the hit and run on July 21, 2024. (Courtesy Tamyah Salazar) The hit and run suspect's car on July 21, 2024. (Courtesy Tamyah Salazar) Salazar's car after the hit and run on July 21, 2024. (Courtesy Tamyah Salazar) The injuries that Salazar suffered after the hit and run crash on July 21, 2024. (Courtesy Tamyah Salazar) Salazar in the hospital after the hit and run on July 21. 2024. (Courtesy Tamyah Salazar)

Salazar was hospitalized for more than three weeks.

“I have fractures on my face and my sinuses. I have a brain injury. I have fractured ribs- four of them- and a fractured spine. My neck is fractured. I had a spleen bleed,” she said.

Her two friends also suffered bruising and a few broken bones, not to mention the emotional toll.

“Mentally, just really bad anxiety being in cars… all three of us are having a hard time,” Salazar said. “I feel like [they were cowards] because they left us for dead. They didn’t care.”

Unified police have information on the red car but are asking for the community’s help in identifying the three suspects.

“If you know who the individuals are, you can always remain anonymous. If it is you, please come forward. There are individuals involved in this who have significant injuries, and they deserve justice and answers,” Race said.

If you have information on the suspects or witnessed the incident, please contact Unified police. The dispatch line is 801-840-4000.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

Madison Gill began her long journey to recovery in 2022 after being nearly paralyzed in a car accid...

Emma Benson

‘She proved everybody wrong’: Hurricane High graduate’s road to recovery following devastating accident

A Hurricane High School student survived a serious accident and was left paralyzed, but that didn't deter her from wanting to walk across the graduation stage.

2 hours ago

The American Fork officer trying to extinguish the flames as the teen is trapped inside on Aug. 8, ...

Darby Sparks

Video shows heroic efforts by police, citizen to save teen’s life in fiery Highland car crash

A short car chase ended in a fiery car crash that left a teen stuck inside a burning vehicle. Officers from multiple departments acted quickly to minimize the fire and extract the teenager, with the help of a person nearby.

2 hours ago

emergency lights generic...

Larry D. Curtis

Man not expected to survive after ‘severe head trauma’ from scooter crash

A man who crashed on a scooter Thursday while trying to avoid an SUV is not expected to survive after he suffered severe head trauma, according to police.

4 hours ago

The plane on SR-191 as it made to make an emergency landing on Aug. 15, 2024....

Michael Houck

Small plane makes emergency landing on a Moab road, no injuries

A small plane surprised drivers and law enforcement near Arches National Park as it made an emergency landing on the highway Thursday afternoon.

4 hours ago

A pull up of cars after a wrong-way driver crashed into a car on SR-201 on Aug. 14, 2024....

Michael Houck

Wrong way driver hospitalized after crashing into traffic on SR-201

A wrong-way crash caused a popular highway to be closed for several hours Wednesday afternoon.

1 day ago

Andre Debose (right), poses with his family....

Lindsay Aerts

‘My dad gave his life for me,’ says son of Layton man who drowned at Willard Bay

The family of a man who drowned Saturday at Willard Bay said he died just as he lived -- selflessly -- while trying to save his son. He was described by family as a devoted, single dad who leaves behind five kids.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Surveillance footage shows hit-and-run, woman narrowly survives