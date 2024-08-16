2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Oil rig explosion sends one worker to the hospital

Aug 15, 2024, 8:17 PM

The oil rig in Myton, Utah on fire after an explosion on Aug., 14, 2024....

The oil rig in Myton, Utah on fire after an explosion on Aug., 14, 2024. (Courtesy Nathan Long)

(Courtesy Nathan Long)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

MYTON, Duchesne County — An oil rig worker was sent to the hospital on Wednesday morning after an explosion at a worksite, officials say.

Josh Phillips, director of fire and emergency management for Duchesne County, said the explosion happened at an oil location about 4 miles east of Myton, Utah.

“Fire crews arrived on scene and found a Workover rig, a holding tank and oil tank battery with active fire,” Phillips said in a written statement. “The fires were extinguished with no injuries to fire crews involved in the response.”

Phillips reported that a worker from the oil rig was burned and transported to a local emergency room in critical condition. The fire is under investigation.

The aftermath of the explosion.

The aftermath of the explosion. (Chopper 5)

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

Marked damage on a Utah County car after a large hail storm that happened Aug. 13, 2024....

Brianna Chavez

Car body shops are seeing an increase in calls after hail storm

As large hail filled the streets of Utah County Tuesday, loud clunks of ice could be heard not only hitting people's homes, but their cars too.

47 minutes ago

First responders with multiple different agencies trying to get the three teens out of the car afte...

Michael Houck

Three teen girls sent to hospital after a high-speed crash into a tree, police say

Three 16-year-old girls needed to be extricated from their car after crashing into a tree Wednesday night, police say.

2 hours ago

Salazar in the hospital after the hit and run on July 21. 2024....

Garna Mejia

Surveillance footage shows hit-and-run, woman narrowly survives

After spending three weeks in the hospital, a woman who narrowly survived a hit-and-run crash in Kearns is asking for the community’s help in identifying the suspects.

3 hours ago

Madison Gill began her long journey to recovery in 2022 after being nearly paralyzed in a car accid...

Emma Benson

‘She proved everybody wrong’: Hurricane High graduate’s road to recovery following devastating accident

A Hurricane High School student survived a serious accident and was left paralyzed, but that didn't deter her from wanting to walk across the graduation stage.

4 hours ago

The American Fork officer trying to extinguish the flames as the teen is trapped inside on Aug. 8, ...

Darby Sparks

Video shows heroic efforts by police, citizen to save teen’s life in fiery Highland car crash

A short car chase ended in a fiery car crash that left a teen stuck inside a burning vehicle. Officers from multiple departments acted quickly to minimize the fire and extract the teenager, with the help of a person nearby.

4 hours ago

emergency lights generic...

Larry D. Curtis

Man not expected to survive after ‘severe head trauma’ from scooter crash

A man who crashed on a scooter Thursday while trying to avoid an SUV is not expected to survive after he suffered severe head trauma, according to police.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Oil rig explosion sends one worker to the hospital