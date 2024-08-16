Oil rig explosion sends one worker to the hospital

MYTON, Duchesne County — An oil rig worker was sent to the hospital on Wednesday morning after an explosion at a worksite, officials say.

Josh Phillips, director of fire and emergency management for Duchesne County, said the explosion happened at an oil location about 4 miles east of Myton, Utah.

“Fire crews arrived on scene and found a Workover rig, a holding tank and oil tank battery with active fire,” Phillips said in a written statement. “The fires were extinguished with no injuries to fire crews involved in the response.”

Phillips reported that a worker from the oil rig was burned and transported to a local emergency room in critical condition. The fire is under investigation.