Utah Prep Stars AJ Dybantsa, JJ Mandaquit Line Up Official Visits To BYU

Aug 15, 2024, 7:49 PM

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball will get an official visit from Utah Prep’s AJ Dybantsa.

Fresh off an MVP performance in China last week, Dybantsa, the nation’s No. 1 recruit in the class of 2025, told ESPN’s Paul Biancardi when he would be taking official visits to schools.

AJ Dybantsa: Official Visit schedule

Dybantsa will officially visit from October 11 to 13, which coincides with BYU football’s home game against the Arizona Wildcats on October 12.

Along with BYU, Dybantsa will take official visits to Kansas State (August 30-September 1), Kansas (September 6-8), North Carolina (September 20-22), Alabama (September 27-29), Baylor (October 4-6), and then BYU.

During this recruiting cycle, a new rule allows recruits to take unlimited official visits. Previously, official visits were capped at five for each recruit.

During official visits, the university covers the trip’s expenses for the recruit and his family.

Dybantsa previously took an unofficial visit to BYU in June.

The Early Signing Period for the 2025 recruiting class is in November. However, Dybantsa told KSL Sports in June that he was targeting February for when he would commit to a school.

Many view Dybantsa as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

JJ Mandaquit will be on an official visit the same weekend

Dybantsa won’t be the only Utah Prep star visiting BYU during the Arizona game. Four-star guard JJ Mandaquit will also be visiting BYU on an official visit the same weekend. Robby McCombs of SB Nation first reported Mandaquit’s scheduled visit, which KSL Sports has since confirmed.

Mandaquit is the nation’s No. 53 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite ratings. He’s the eighth-ranked point guard in the country.

Dybantsa and Mandaquit began forming their relationship while roommates on the Team USA U17 World Cup squad in Turkey.

“Very close,” Dybantsa said to KSL Sports earlier this month on his relationship with Mandaquit. “We were roommates on Team USA, so we started to bond early. So we laugh a lot and do a lot, but when it’s time to get serious, we lock-in. But I think that chemistry carries onto the court.”

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

