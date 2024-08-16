SPRINGVILLE — Three 16-year-old girls needed to be extricated from their car after crashing into a tree Wednesday night, police say.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office reported that the three girls were driving “too fast” down Left Fork Hobble Creek Road and couldn’t navigate a curve on Right Fork Hobble Creek Road.



The Mapleton City Fire Department said the car drove into a tree, requiring first responders to use “extensive extrication” to remove the three girls from the car.

The sheriff’s office said the driver and back-seat passenger were seriously injured, and it took about two hours to get them out of the car. The three girls were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Springville Police Department, Mapleton City Fire Department, Springville Fire & Rescue, and Provo Fire & Rescue responded to this crash.