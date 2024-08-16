2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

Car body shops are seeing an increase in calls after hail storm

Aug 15, 2024, 9:37 PM | Updated: 10:28 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

AMERICAN FORK — As large hail filled the streets of Utah County Tuesday, loud clunks of ice could be heard not only hitting people’s homes, but their cars too.

“You can’t run from it, you can’t hide from it,” said Travis Olsen, owner of AF Collision, a body shop in American Fork.

Olsen said he and other body shops across Utah County and insurance companies have been getting an influx of inquiries on how to repair their cars.

“Right now, we’re scheduling only into about the middle of next week. But I can tell you right now that tomorrow that may be two weeks out because we can only process so many cars at a time.” Olsen said.

Olsen marking hail damage on a customer's car.

Olsen marking hail damage on a customer’s car. (Jack Grim, KSL TV)

Since Tuesday, Olsen said more Utahns are noticing the damage to their cars.

“The challenging thing about hail damage is how extensive it can get,” he said as he “mapped” out one of several cars brought into his shop, searching for small dents caused by the hail. “We’ll just sit here and circle all of them until we identify all the damage.”

Olsen said cars with hail damage typically get fixed with paintless dent repair.

“(Technicians) have a process where they can glue tabs onto (the dent), and they’ll pull it with glue. The other option that they have is they’ll get behind the panel, and they use spoons and pry bars, and they work, from behind it with those other tools,” he said.

Marked damage on a Utah County car after a large hail storm that happened Aug. 13, 2024.

Marked damage on a Utah County car after a large hail storm that happened Aug. 13, 2024. (Jack Grim, KSL TV)

Olsen said the insurance company decides what they will cover for the parts of someone’s car that need to be repaired or replaced. He also recommends that car owners who want their cars repaired do their research and go to a company they trust.

“I would suggest to anybody that’s dealing with this right now is (to) get on a schedule as soon as you can, as every day goes by, I’m booking up really fast,” he said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

FILE — A sewer lid....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Get Gephardt helps homeowner with insurance claim denied for not enough sewer backups

A Salt Lake City homeowner says she paid tens-of-thousands of dollars for a much-needed sewer line repair that should be covered by her home warranty company.

13 minutes ago

A sign is seen near a home being remodeled, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Towson, Md. Would-be homeb...

Alex Veiga, AP Business Writer

Average rate on a 30-year mortgage ticks up to 6.49%, near its lowest level in more than a year

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage edged higher this week, holding close to its lowest level in more than a year.

6 hours ago

FILE...

Michael Houck

Report shows which companies are ‘championing’ Utah’s women in the workplace

A new report from the Utah Women and Leadership Project highlights 100 companies that are supporting women in the workplace and suggests ways other companies could improve.

8 hours ago

An retro Atari console being displayed at Minus World Games....

Michael Houck

Retro video games live on in Utah’s second-hand market

The retro video game market is thriving in the Beehive State as hobbyists are willing to pay thousands of dollars to relive their childhood.

8 hours ago

Medicare expects to save $6 billion in 2026 from its drug price negotiation program. (Scott Olson/G...

Tami Luhby, CNN

Biden admin announces results of historic Medicare drug price negotiations that will save $6B

Medicare’s new power to negotiate drug prices will lead to an estimated $6 billion in savings for the federal government and a $1.5 billion reduction in out-of-pocket costs for seniors when the lower prices take effect in 2026, the Biden administration announced Thursday.

9 hours ago

Brenda Bethers and her son, Ethan, talk to KSL Investigators about Ethan's Social Security surviror...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt helps restore Social Security survivor benefits for Bountiful teen

A Bountiful teen stopped receiving Social Security survivor benefits. Without knowing why they stopped or where to turn, Ethan Bethers and his mother, Brenda Bethers, decided it was time to get KSL Investigators.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Car body shops are seeing an increase in calls after hail storm