No. 3 BYU Soccer Holds On To Earn Shutout Win Over No. 19 Wisconsin

PROVO, Utah – Like many BYU teams before them, the new-look BYU soccer team opened the 2024 season with a win.

However, unlike some high-powered offensive teams of the past, such as last year’s College Cup squad, BYU took down Wisconsin in a defensive battle.

No. 3 BYU soccer defeated No. 19 Wisconsin in a Top 25 showdown, 1-0.

No. 3 BYU 1, No. 19 Wisconsin 0

The win gives BYU their seventh consecutive season-opening win as they settle into their 30th season in program history.

It was a game where Wisconsin had 12 corner kicks to BYU’s one. The Badgers had six shots on goal compared to three from BYU. And the young BYU squad committed offsides seven times. Still, after a winless exhibition season, it was a big win for BYU.

The lone goal was courtesy of BYU star and preseason All-Big 12 selection Allie Fryer in the 17th minute. She scored off an assist from Erin Bailey and Addie Gardner.

“I got a great ball from Erin Bailey, and then it was autopilot. I couldn’t tell you what I did. I’d have to watch the film again, but it was an awesome feeling,” Bailey said after the win to ESPN+.

Goalkeeper Lynette Hernaez was a star for BYU

Fryer is one of two starters returning from last year’s BYU team that reached the National Semifinals of the College Cup. The other returning starter is sophomore goalkeeper Lynette Hernaez.

Hernaez was a star for BYU on Thursday night, coming up with six saves in the match. The biggest save was in the 60th minute when Wisconsin standout Aryssa Mahrt attempted a penalty kick after BYU’s Tara Warner was called for a handball.

Mahrt kicked the ball softly to the bottom right of the net, and Hernaez made a save that kept BYU in front.

“I had 100% confidence that we were gonna come out and win this game tonight,” Hernaez said to ESPN+. “We’ve been working so hard. This team has been putting in the effort. The preseason has been coming together, so I knew we would pull it together.”

BYU moves to 1-0 for the season. They improve to 3-0 all-time against Wisconsin.

Next up for BYU women’s soccer

BYU’s next match is a road trip against No. 12 Saint Louis. The Cougars will be on the road for the next three games. They don’t return to South Field until Saturday, August 31, when they host Utah State.

