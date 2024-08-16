2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Florida man sentenced to 25 years in killing of son’s neighbor over dog poop dispute

Aug 15, 2024, 10:01 PM | Updated: 10:06 pm

Rodriguez was shuffled away into a holding room by nearby officers after his remarks....

Rodriguez was shuffled away into a holding room by nearby officers after his remarks. (WSVN via CNN Newsource)

(WSVN via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY JESSICA HOLLY AND KEVIN BOULANDIER, WSVN


KSLTV.com

MIAMI (WSVN) — A Kendall man who shot and killed his son’s neighbor during a dispute about a dog has been sentenced to life with a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison, ending a nine-year legal battle with a court outburst directed at the victim’s widow.

Seventy-five-year-old Omar Rodriguez was found guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated assault in May.

“We the jury find as to count one, the defendant is guilty,” said the foreperson.

Officials said Rodriguez confronted 52-year-old Jose Rey with a gun and pulled the trigger following a dispute over a dog defecating in his son’s yard.

Jose, a husband and father of two, died a few days after the shooting.

On Thursday, the judge sentenced Rodriguez.

“We found his sentence to life with a 25-year mandatory minimum term,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Milton Hirsch.

Prior to making his decision, Jose’s wife, Lissette Rey, spoke in favor of a harsh decision against Rodriguez.

“I beg Your Honor, the harshest sentence imposed to the coward, the murderer,” she said.

But her statement did not sit well with Rodriguez, who interrupted her as she spoke.

“The pathetic coward was your husband. Bitch! That’s why I killed him,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was shuffled away into a holding room by nearby officers after his remarks.

As he walked away, someone in the audience told Rodriguez to “burn in hell.”

Rodriguez’s attorney defended his client, telling reporters it’s unclear if he meant what he said.

“I cannot tell you whether he meant a word that came out of his mouth today, or if it was just anger and frustration that boiled over,” said attorney Bruce Lehr.

Jose’s family and friends gathered after the judge’s decision came down to speak to the media.

One of the family members displayed a photo of Jose on his phone.

“I wish, though, that the death sentence would’ve been on the table,” said Lissette. “I’ll never get to see my husband again so where’s the justice in that? So, at least he is behind bars, and he can’t harm anybody else.”

Rodriguez has already spent nine years in jail.

Recently, prosecutors added a new charge of battery by a detainee. He will appear in court for that charge later this month.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

A sign is seen near a home being remodeled, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Towson, Md. Would-be homeb...

Alex Veiga, AP Business Writer

Average rate on a 30-year mortgage ticks up to 6.49%, near its lowest level in more than a year

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage edged higher this week, holding close to its lowest level in more than a year.

6 hours ago

FILE - The Colorado River in the upper River Basin is seen, May 29, 2021, in Lees Ferry, Ariz. (AP ...

Suman Naishadham, Associated Press

As Colorado River states await water cuts, they struggle to find agreement on longer-term plans

The federal government is expected to announce water cuts soon that would affect some of the 40 million people reliant on the Colorado River, the powerhouse of the U.S. West.

7 hours ago

Judge Kenneth King listens during a probable-cause hearing, April 2, 2015, in Detroit....

Ed White, Associated Press

Detroit judge who ordered teen into jail clothes, handcuffs during field trip is sidelined

A Detroit judge who ordered a teenager into jail clothes and handcuffs while she was on a field trip to his courtroom will be off the bench and undergo training.

8 hours ago

FILE -Matthew Perry appears at the premiere of "Ride" in Los Angeles on April 28, 2015. (Photo by R...

Andrew Dalton, Kaitlyn Huamani, Associated Press

Matthew Perry’s assistant among 5, including 2 doctors, charged in ‘Friends’ star’s death

A prosecutor says five people have been charged in connection with Matthew Perry's death, including the actor's assistant and two doctors.

9 hours ago

Medicare expects to save $6 billion in 2026 from its drug price negotiation program. (Scott Olson/G...

Tami Luhby, CNN

Biden admin announces results of historic Medicare drug price negotiations that will save $6B

Medicare’s new power to negotiate drug prices will lead to an estimated $6 billion in savings for the federal government and a $1.5 billion reduction in out-of-pocket costs for seniors when the lower prices take effect in 2026, the Biden administration announced Thursday.

9 hours ago

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at the American Federation of S...

Meg Kinnard, Associated Press

Vance and Walz agree to a vice presidential debate on Oct. 1

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Sen. JD Vance have agreed to debate each other on Oct. 1, setting up a matchup of potential vice presidents as early voting in some states gets underway for the general election.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Florida man sentenced to 25 years in killing of son’s neighbor over dog poop dispute