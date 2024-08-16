2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Salt Lake City business hoping for help to solve crime

Aug 16, 2024, 7:51 AM

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


Reporter

Salt Lake City — A Marmalade neighborhood business is hoping the public can help them catch a criminal, after saying they’ve been victimized by repeat burglaries. They aren’t the only business in their complex to report being hit by thieves recently.

Serving handmade plant-based proteins and meals to loyal customers, Vegan Daddy Meats on 300 West near 600 north is a small business reliant on community support.

Owner Adam Diener said they just celebrated their first year since opening, and that, “Salt Lake City’s awesome. Super supportive.”

Diener is now reaching out to ask for help solving a crime.

He explained how he arrived at work Thursday morning to find the business safe gone, and a flashlight left behind. Looking back at video surveillance, he could see that a man broke in through one of the doors Wednesday night around 10:30 p.m. and made his way into the back.

“He unbolted it and took the entire safe that I just had installed,” Diener said. Video shows the man leave holding the safe, which Diener said had about $200 in cash inside.

A man is captured on surveillance before allegedly stealing a safe with cash (Vegan Daddy Meats)

He said he bought the safe recently as a preventative measure. “Because it happened before,” Diener explained, of being burglarized. “I’m like okay, well we’ll put it in the safe, where it’s safe.”

Diener described how back in June a burglar broke into Vegan Daddy Meats, which was also captured on surveillance. The video, which is in black and white because Diener said the lights were off, shows a man in the back room looking around.

The reason the cameras were installed for that June incident — Diener believes he was burglarized another time a few weeks prior. But he didn’t have cameras to prove what happened and said he didn’t report the incident to police because he thought maybe it was an employee.

After the second June burglary with the cameras, Diener said he began leaving all the lights on at night and purchased the bolted-down safe.

Now he’s been hit again.

“We lost, a couple grand, collectively,” he said. “It’s really detrimental to us. It’s hard.”

Next door at Uncle Hot Pot, owner Wen Xiang Huang had his own surveillance video, explaining that the restaurant was burglarized in late July.

Huang talked about the incident with employee Tammy Li translating.

“It was around 5 a.m. in the morning, and one thief came into our restaurant and broke into our cash register,” she said.

Several videos show a hood person walking through Uncle Hot Pot with a flashlight. The person steals the cash register, which Huang said had about $100.

He didn’t realize someone had broken in until Huang arrived for work that morning, explaining that police were already there.

“He was told that our store got broken into, along with the hair salon, and upstairs the Pilates [studio],” Li said, translating for Huang.

Salt Lake City Police confirmed the two reported burglaries at Vegan Daddy Meats, saying they are still gathering information on the Wednesday night case. KSL TV inquired about the Uncle Hot Pot break-in, and potential break-ins at the salon next door and pilates studio upstairs and has not yet heard back.

Police said they responded Thursday morning to the building, but not originally for the Vegan Daddy Meats burglary. They said the salon called to report a burglary alarm, and officers determined no crime had occurred after speaking with the salon owner.

They took the call from Diener a few hours later.

Huang and Diener have both upped security measures, but Diener doesn’t want to have to wonder if this will just happen again.
He’s hoping someone will recognize the lone man captured on his surveillance cameras.

“I just really want to find out who did this,” he said. “It keeps me up at night.”

Surveillance shows an alleged burglar looking toward the camera (Vegan Daddy Meats)

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Rodriguez was shuffled away into a holding room by nearby officers after his remarks....

Jessica Holly and Kevin Boulandier, WSVN

Florida man sentenced to 25 years in killing of son’s neighbor over dog poop dispute

A Kendall man who shot and killed his son’s neighbor during a dispute about a dog has been sentenced to life with a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison

10 hours ago

Salazar in the hospital after the hit and run on July 21. 2024....

Garna Mejia

Surveillance footage shows hit-and-run, woman narrowly survives

After spending three weeks in the hospital, a woman who narrowly survived a hit-and-run crash in Kearns is asking for the community’s help in identifying the suspects.

12 hours ago

FILE -Matthew Perry appears at the premiere of "Ride" in Los Angeles on April 28, 2015. (Photo by R...

Andrew Dalton, Kaitlyn Huamani, Associated Press

Matthew Perry’s assistant among 5, including 2 doctors, charged in ‘Friends’ star’s death

A prosecutor says five people have been charged in connection with Matthew Perry's death, including the actor's assistant and two doctors.

18 hours ago

(File photo)...

Carlysle Price

Man facing charges for allegedly killing four bull elk

A man is facing four charges after investigators said he illegally killed four protected bull elk over four years.

21 hours ago

Shaylee Quist and Rylee Horton speaking about their experience of being caught in the crossfire of ...

Garna Mejia

‘Just innocent bystanders,’ Women hit by gunfire in downtown Salt Lake City speak out

Two innocent bystanders caught in the middle of a shooting in downtown Salt Lake City are sharing their frightening story.

1 day ago

The suspect, Kevin Allen Russell being arrested by Millcreek police after allegedly being caught wi...

Andrew Adams

‘Find my iPad’ feature helps crack series of burglaries, thefts in Woods Cross

A man has been charged with a series of six burglaries and thefts that occurred over the weekend on the same street.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Salt Lake City business hoping for help to solve crime