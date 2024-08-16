2024 Paris Olympic coverage
OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Hiker hit by rockfall in Little Cottonwood Canyon

Aug 16, 2024, 9:28 AM | Updated: 9:58 am

Helicopters were used in two search and rescue efforts on Friday, Aug. 9, and Saturday, Aug. 10. (Salt Lake County Sheriff's Search and Rescue)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was hit by a rockfall in Little Cottonwood Canyon Saturday, Aug. 10.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team received multiple calls that three people were hit by rockfall below the Pfeifferhorn Summit. The team was told one person sustained a ‘major leg injury,’ according to a post on Facebook.

Helicopters began searching for the alleged injured hikers, and rescue teams hiked up the trail.

The SLCOS said that helicopters could not find the party, due to a “large number of hikers frantically waving at the helicopters,” which reportedly made it hard for them to figure out what was going on.

After talking with different groups along the trail, search and rescue determined that just one person was hit by rockfall, and had a hand injury. The hiker was found on the trail below Red Pine Lake, and was able to hike out on her own.

Red Pine Lake, where two hikers were found after search and rescue teams were called. (Salt Lake County Sheriff's Search and Rescue) A helicopter with search and rescue, near Red Pine Trail and the Pfeifferhorn summit. (Salt Lake County Sheriff's Search and Rescue) A helicopter with search and rescue, near Red Pine Trail and the Pfeifferhorn summit. (Salt Lake County Sheriff's Search and Rescue)

On Friday, Aug. 9, Salt Lake County Search and Rescue was called to the same area to look for an overdue hiker after a family member was concerned they weren’t home Friday morning.

The hiker left Tuesday night for a multiday backpacking trip, and planned to spend a few days at Red Pine Lake, as well as summit the Pfeifferhorn and White Baldy.

The post states the last time family had heard from her was a photo that was sent from the hiker on the summit of the Pfeifferhorn.

Search and rescue hiked the area and used helicopters, and found the hiker on Red Pine Trail. The incident was due to a misunderstanding over the hiker’s itinerary. Teams said they hiked back to the trailhead with her and headed home.

Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue said that cell phone coverage is “poor at best” at Red Pine Lake, but calls can usually go out on the summit of the Pfeifferhorn, with worsened coverage on the descent.

“This is true of a lot of areas in the Wasatch. Take this into consideration if you need help or need to let someone know how your hike is going.”

The post reports that both of the hikers involved in the weekend’s search and rescue efforts were unaware that teams were looking for them, and they hadn’t called for help.

Hiker hit by rockfall in Little Cottonwood Canyon