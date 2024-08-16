2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

BACK TO SCHOOL

First day of school for Ogden School District

Aug 16, 2024, 9:51 AM | Updated: 9:52 am

Ogden School District welcomed students back for the new school year on Friday. (KSL TV)...

Ogden School District welcomed students back for the new school year on Friday. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — Students in the Ogden School District are back in action for day one of the school year.

Ogden High Seniors started the morning with a “senior sunrise,” where they came together for a pancake breakfast on Friday.

‘Capture the Moment’ is this year’s theme at Ogden High.

Anthony Martinez, a senior at Ogden High and student body president, said it feels like just yesterday he was going into high school.

Friday morning, as he helped lead the school into their last full school year together, he took time to look back while looking ahead to his bright future.

“I really appreciate it, and at the same time, I’m a little bit sad and a little bit happy,” Martinez said. “I’m feeling a lot of emotions.”

New this year is Ogden Tech, best known as “OTECH,” which is a unique new program. The district-owned school is housed on the campus of the Ogden-Weber Technical College.

Jer Bates, a spokesperson with the Ogden School District, said this means on one day, students will go through their high school program classes. On the other day, he said they go through an Ogden-Weber Technical College professional certification program in trade and specialized areas.

“It’s not a traditional high school model. Instead, it’s a competency-based model,” Bates said. “So, what that means is, a student, as soon as they’re able to show mastery of any subject, they check that off and they move on to the next thing.”

Bates said this also allows more room for students to learn at their own pace. If a student needs some extra time in different areas, they can do so and get personalized instruction.

KSL 5 TV Live

Back to School

Alpine School District has welcomed back it's students Thursday. (KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

Alpine School District welcomes students back to school

Students in Utah’s largest school district, Alpine School District, are back in the classroom today.

22 hours ago

yellow school bus...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Primary Children’s says ‘mental health toolkit’ should be part of back-to-school preparations

Going back to school causes feelings of anxiety — and that's normal, according to Amanda Choudhary with Primary Children's Hospital.

23 hours ago

An aerial of the new Spanish Fork High School....

Karah Brackin

Spanish Fork High School welcomes students to new building

On Wednesday, around 1,600 students headed into a brand-new building on their first day of school in the Nebo School District.

2 days ago

West Field High School in Weber County pictured here on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. Delays in constru...

Mike Anderson

Weber School District officials confident new high school will be ready on Sept. 3

Students at West Field High School in Weber County will start the school year two weeks late because of construction delays in the building of the new school.

2 days ago

Teacher Cami Player and third graders the Edith Bowen Laboratory School, a charter on the campus of...

Annie Knox and Deanie Wimmer, KSL TV

AI Revolution: Learning to weigh the benefits and risks of AI – at 8 and 9 years old

Weighing the pros and cons of rapidly changing technology is hard enough for adults, but third graders at one Utah school were up for the challenge.

3 days ago

Inside of a Twenty Wells Elementary kindergarten class before the 2024-2025 school year starts....

Karah Brackin

Tooele County School District continues to grow with all-day kindergarten and new high school

As students prepare for the new school year, Tooele County School District leaders are hard at work reflecting on what went well last year while building something new.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

First day of school for Ogden School District