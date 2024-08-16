First day of school for Ogden School District

OGDEN — Students in the Ogden School District are back in action for day one of the school year.

Ogden High Seniors started the morning with a “senior sunrise,” where they came together for a pancake breakfast on Friday.

‘Capture the Moment’ is this year’s theme at Ogden High.

Anthony Martinez, a senior at Ogden High and student body president, said it feels like just yesterday he was going into high school.

Friday morning, as he helped lead the school into their last full school year together, he took time to look back while looking ahead to his bright future.

“I really appreciate it, and at the same time, I’m a little bit sad and a little bit happy,” Martinez said. “I’m feeling a lot of emotions.”

New this year is Ogden Tech, best known as “OTECH,” which is a unique new program. The district-owned school is housed on the campus of the Ogden-Weber Technical College.

Jer Bates, a spokesperson with the Ogden School District, said this means on one day, students will go through their high school program classes. On the other day, he said they go through an Ogden-Weber Technical College professional certification program in trade and specialized areas.

“It’s not a traditional high school model. Instead, it’s a competency-based model,” Bates said. “So, what that means is, a student, as soon as they’re able to show mastery of any subject, they check that off and they move on to the next thing.”

Bates said this also allows more room for students to learn at their own pace. If a student needs some extra time in different areas, they can do so and get personalized instruction.