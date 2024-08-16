SOUTH SALT LAKE — A third suspect was arrested Thursday in connection to the shooting at the Mount Olympus trailhead that killed 18-year-old Naod Welday on Aug. 3, according to the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a release, Alexander Ruiz-Martinez, 19, is a documented gang member, and is now facing homicide charges. Police said they obtained a search warrant for Ruiz-Martinez’s house Thursday, leading to his arrest.

Two suspects were arrested Monday, a 15-year-old whose name is not being released, and 20-year-old Mateo Martinez. Both are also documented gang members, according to Sheriff Rosie Rivera with the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Police believe there is still one more person who was involved.

Court documents state that on Aug. 3, just before 4:30 a.m., Welday and two others were in the dark parking lot at the Mount Olympus Trailhead. At some point, for an unknown reason, four attackers approached the car and banged on the windows.

Welday, who was in the driver’s seat, reportedly called 911. Police said the suspects forced their way into the locked car by breaking windows, and the shooting followed. The assault and shooting were reportedly captured on the 911 call.

Police said Welday, and the two others that were in Welday’s car, were not involved in any gang activity.

“We remain dedicated to ensuring all those responsible for this homicide are brought to justice,” Rivera said. “Our deputies and detectives continue to work hard on this case. Their efforts have paid off with another successful arrest.”

The investigation is ongoing, and anybody with additional information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling 801-840-4000.