2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Third suspect arrested in connection to Mt. Olympus trailhead murder

Aug 16, 2024, 11:17 AM | Updated: 11:56 am

silver cuffs on a black background...

FILE — Handcuffs. (Pixaby)

(Pixaby)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A third suspect was arrested Thursday in connection to the shooting at the Mount Olympus trailhead that killed 18-year-old Naod Welday on Aug. 3, according to the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a release, Alexander Ruiz-Martinez, 19, is a documented gang member, and is now facing homicide charges. Police said they obtained a search warrant for Ruiz-Martinez’s house Thursday, leading to his arrest.

Two suspects were arrested Monday, a 15-year-old whose name is not being released, and 20-year-old Mateo Martinez. Both are also documented gang members, according to Sheriff Rosie Rivera with the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Police believe there is still one more person who was involved.

2 gang members arrested in connection to Mount Olympus trailhead murder, 2 attackers still at large

Court documents state that on Aug. 3, just before 4:30 a.m., Welday and two others were in the dark parking lot at the Mount Olympus Trailhead. At some point, for an unknown reason, four attackers approached the car and banged on the windows.

Welday, who was in the driver’s seat, reportedly called 911. Police said the suspects forced their way into the locked car by breaking windows, and the shooting followed. The assault and shooting were reportedly captured on the 911 call.

Police said Welday, and the two others that were in Welday’s car, were not involved in any gang activity.

“We remain dedicated to ensuring all those responsible for this homicide are brought to justice,” Rivera said. “Our deputies and detectives continue to work hard on this case. Their efforts have paid off with another successful arrest.”

The investigation is ongoing, and anybody with additional information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling 801-840-4000.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

A southern Utah man was charged with DUI and causing a crash taht killed two children i the car, ev...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Ohio woman charged with sexually extorting Utah teenager

An arrest warrant has been issued for an Ohio woman investigators believe has sexually extorted numerous people, including a teenager in Utah.

2 hours ago

A man is captured on surveillance before allegedly stealing a safe with cash (Vegan Daddy Meats)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Salt Lake City business hoping for help to solve crime

A Marmalade neighborhood business is hoping the public can help them catch a criminal, after saying they’ve been victimized by repeat burglaries. They aren't the only business in their complex to report being hit by thieves recently.

4 hours ago

Rodriguez was shuffled away into a holding room by nearby officers after his remarks....

Jessica Holly and Kevin Boulandier, WSVN

Florida man sentenced to 25 years in killing of son’s neighbor over dog poop dispute

A Kendall man who shot and killed his son’s neighbor during a dispute about a dog has been sentenced to life with a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison

14 hours ago

Salazar in the hospital after the hit and run on July 21. 2024....

Garna Mejia

Surveillance footage shows hit-and-run, woman narrowly survives

After spending three weeks in the hospital, a woman who narrowly survived a hit-and-run crash in Kearns is asking for the community’s help in identifying the suspects.

16 hours ago

FILE -Matthew Perry appears at the premiere of "Ride" in Los Angeles on April 28, 2015. (Photo by R...

Andrew Dalton, Kaitlyn Huamani, Associated Press

Matthew Perry’s assistant among 5, including 2 doctors, charged in ‘Friends’ star’s death

A prosecutor says five people have been charged in connection with Matthew Perry's death, including the actor's assistant and two doctors.

23 hours ago

(File photo)...

Carlysle Price

Man facing charges for allegedly killing four bull elk

A man is facing four charges after investigators said he illegally killed four protected bull elk over four years.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Third suspect arrested in connection to Mt. Olympus trailhead murder