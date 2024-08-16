2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Biden administration announces $1.6B for new chip manufacturing plants in Utah, Texas

Aug 16, 2024, 1:14 PM | Updated: 1:14 pm

Local and state officials along with Texas Instruments officials dig in during a groundbreaking for...

Local and state officials along with Texas Instruments officials dig in during a groundbreaking for a new factory in Lehi on Nov. 2, 2023. The Biden administration announced a $1.6 billion investment in Texas Instruments for advanced chip manufacturing plants in Utah and Texas. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

(Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY BRIDGER BEAL-CVETKO, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

LEHI — The Biden administration on Friday announced a $1.6 billion investment in Texas Instruments for advanced chip manufacturing plants in Utah and Texas.

Funds from the CHIPS and Science Act — a key plank of President Joe Biden’s policy agenda passed in 2022 — will help fund three fabrication sites for semiconductors, including a new plant in Lehi, where Texas Instruments has already planned to invest $11 billion. The White House announced an additional $3 billion in loans to the company, which Arati Prabhakar, assistant to the president for science and technology, said will facilitate $18 billion in private capital by the end of the decade.

“In Utah, this will be the largest economic investment in the state’s history,” she said on a call with reporters. “These chips are the fundamental building blocks of nearly all electronic devices, and this means that they will be produced at scale on American soil. Together, these projects will create thousands of construction jobs and more than 2,000 manufacturing jobs. That is the future that we’re building with TI.”

The administration announced that Texas Instruments has signed a preliminary term sheet with the U.S. Department of Commerce for the $1.6 billion investment, adding to the more than $30 billion already invested across the country through the CHIPS and Science Act. Prabhakar said the U.S. is projected to produce as much as 28% of the world’s advanced logic chips by 2032, thanks in large part to the federal investment.

“Utah is thrilled that Texas Instruments is expanding its manufacturing presence in the Silicon Slopes, furthering the impact Utahns have on critical semiconductor technology,” Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said. “This investment in semiconductor manufacturing not only creates more jobs, but also brings supply chains back to the United States.”

U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said the funding will “enhance Utah’s vital role in our national defense and economic success.”

“I was an original sponsor of the CHIPS and Science Act — which made today’s announcement possible — because in order to compete on the world stage, we must continue to promote innovation, foster scientific talent, and expand research here at home. Texas Instruments’ expanded operations will help make the United States more self-reliant for chips essential to our national security and economy,” Romney said.

Advanced semiconductors have become an increasingly important part of the global supply chain, as everything from cellphones to cars to many appliances rely on them. Shortages of chips during the COVID-19 pandemic and in the years since have snarled supply chains and increased the cost of many goods that rely on them.

Senior administration officials said production at the Lehi facility is expected to begin as early as 2026. Texas Instruments broke ground on the wafer fabrication plant in November, after reaching a deal with the state in February 2023.

“This is more than just new jobs and more than just creating some chips for computers,” Cox said at the groundbreaking. “This is about national security. It’s about supply chains and bringing supply chains back to the United States, away from our adversaries that want to do us harm.”

Laurie E. Locascio, the under secretary of commerce for standards and technology, agreed, telling reporters Texas Instruments is “committed to further its strategic goals,” which include “holding a stable supply of inventory … which will advance U.S. economic security and mitigate those same supply chain vulnerabilities that were brought to light during the pandemic.

“The CHIPS and Science Act is the cornerstone of President Biden’s ‘Investing in America Agenda,’ which has ensured the United States is a magnet for private sector investments in semiconductor manufacturing and innovation,” Locascio said. “Now, there’s much more work to do, but clearly, that vision is becoming a reality.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Iron County Sheriff's Office in Cedar City is pictured on Wednesday April 7, 2021. (Deseret News/Je...

Carlysle Price

Scammer impersonating police at large

Officials issued a warning for all Utah citizens, especially those in Iron County, about a scammer who has been impersonating police.

1 hour ago

Delicate Arch in Arches National Park near Moab, Utah. (Larry D. Curtis)...

Hannah Schoenbaum, Associated Press

After arch collapse at Lake Powell, are other iconic Utah arches at risk?

The recent collapse of a popular rock arch at Lake Powell known as the "Toilet Bowl" is a sad reminder that the spectacular geological arches that dot southern Utah's landscape aren't guaranteed to be there forever.

1 hour ago

silver cuffs on a black background...

Carlysle Price

Third suspect arrested in connection to Mt. Olympus trailhead murder

A third suspect was arrested Thursday in connection to the shooting at the Mount Olympus trailhead that killed 18-year-old Naod Welday on Aug. 3, according to the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office.

4 hours ago

A southern Utah man was charged with DUI and causing a crash taht killed two children i the car, ev...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Ohio woman charged with sexually extorting Utah teenager

An arrest warrant has been issued for an Ohio woman investigators believe has sexually extorted numerous people, including a teenager in Utah.

5 hours ago

Ogden School District welcomed students back for the new school year on Friday. (KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

First day of school for Ogden School District

Students in the Ogden School District are back in action for day one of the school year, including students at the new Ogden Technical High School.

5 hours ago

Helicopters were used in two search and rescue efforts on Friday, Aug. 9, and Saturday, Aug. 10. (S...

Carlysle Price

Hiker hit by rockfall in Little Cottonwood Canyon

One person was hit by a rockfall in Little Cottonwood Canyon Saturday, Aug. 10.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Biden administration announces $1.6B for new chip manufacturing plants in Utah, Texas