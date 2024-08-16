2024 Paris Olympic coverage
CRIME

Scammer impersonating police at large

Aug 16, 2024, 1:57 PM | Updated: 1:58 pm

Iron County Sheriff's Office in Cedar City is pictured on Wednesday April 7, 2021. (Deseret News/Je...

Iron County Sheriff's Office in Cedar City is pictured on Wednesday April 7, 2021. (Deseret News/Jeffrey D. Allred)

(Deseret News/Jeffrey D. Allred)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

CEDAR CITY — Officials issued a warning for all Utah citizens, especially those in Iron County, about a scammer who has been impersonating police officers.

According to a release from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, there has been a significant increase in “fraud-related incidents of male individual(s) impersonating law enforcement officers from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office.”

The scammer has reportedly told people they owe payments for outstanding warrants, citations, fail-to-appear summonses, and fail-to-appear for jury selection, to name a few.

Victims were told to make payments at ATM and Bitcoin kiosks in grocery stores, local banks, “or anywhere that can transfer funds, including Bitcoin.”

The Sheriff’s Office said they are working to identify the scammer and protect Utahns.

“Law enforcement officers from our agency will never call citizens and ask them to make payments for any court-related matter,” the release said.

If you have received a suspicious phone call, the Sheriff’s Office asked that you speak with a deputy in person, citing that doing so will “empower them to avoid the tragic mistake of sending money to an imposter.”

The Sheriff’s Office will share information about fraud protection on its Facebook page and website.

If you have questions or have been a victim of fraud in Iron County, call 1-435-589-9445 to file a report with Iron County Dispatch.

