60 In 60: #11 Utah’s Van Fillinger (Defensive End)

Aug 16, 2024, 2:02 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYThe countdown is on for Hans and Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Utah defensive end Van Fillinger lands at No. 11.

 

Fillinger is the 21st Utah player to make the 2024 list. He joins recent Utes No. 14 Spencer Fano (OT), No. 19 Jaylon Glover (RB), and No. 20 Logan Fano (DE).

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Utah’s Van Fillinger

Fillinger enters his senior season with 38 games worth of experience, including 27 starts.

Before joining the Utes, Fillinger was a two-time first-team all-state honoree while playing for the Corner Canyon Chargers. He developed into the 11th strong-side defensive end in the nation and the No. 2 rated player out of Utah in 2020.

The Chargers went 37-1 and won back-to-back 6A state championships in 2018 and 2019 with Fillinger in the lineup. He tallied 188 tackles and 22.5 sacks for the Chargers, including 88 stops and 13.5 sacks as a senior.

After recording three tackles in five 2020 games, Fillinger made his presence known in 2021. Fillinger led all Pac-12 freshmen with 5.5 sacks, ending the season with 41 tackles and four QB hurries.

The 6’4, 265-pound defender made six starts in 2022 before suffering a season-ending injury. He finished the year with 18 tackles and led Utah with five sacks before being injured.

Playing in 11 games (8 starts) in 2023, Fillinger totaled 31 tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble. He had a career-high eight tackles against No. 17 Arizona.

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.

Make sure to subscribe to the Hans & Scotty G. podcast for college football coverage and more. You can follow Hans and Scotty on X here.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

