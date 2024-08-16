UFC Coming To Salt Lake City, Delta Center For Fourth Time In October

SALT LAKE CITY – The Ultimate Fighting Championship will return to Salt Lake City on Saturday, October 5 when the Delta Center will host UFC 307.

UFC President Dana White announced the upcoming fall event in a social media post on Friday.

UFC 307: Pereira vs. Rountree Jr.

The October card will feature a main event between reigning champion Alex Pereira and the No. 8 ranked light heavyweight Khalil Rountree.

ESPN ranks Pereira and Rountree as the world’s No. 1 and No. 7 light heavyweights in the world.

Both fighters come off of a win in their last fight. Pereira defended his belt at UFC 303 by knocking out Jiří Procházka in the second round. Rountree last fought at UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez where he knocked out Anthony Smith in the third round.

Rountree hasn’t fought on a UFC card since 2021. But, five straight wins in UFC Fight Nights dating back to September 2021 was enough to give him a shot at the title bout.

Pereira holds a career record of 11-2, while Rountree has a record of 14-5.

UFC 307 will be the fourth time that Salt Lake City has hosted a UFC event. The first was a fight night that featured Yair Rodriguez vs. Alex Caceres in August 2016.

UFC 278 was the second and took place in August 2022. It was Salt Lake City’s first-ever pay-per-view card event. UFC 291 was the third in July of last year.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of the UFC in Salt Lake City? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @ChandlerHoltKSL