HIDEOUT, Wasatch County — Summer monsoon storms are forecast to hit Utah again this weekend, and parks officials are reminding visitors to be prepared.

Officials said putting on a life jacket when the clouds roll in is the number one way to stay safe on the water. Over the last two weeks, two deaths have been attributed to people getting caught in storms.

“The situation we’ve seen in the last couple of weeks is people that are swimming in the water in their boat because the wind is blowing. It is kind of a sail and starts to blow faster than they can make it back to,” said Chief Law Enforcement Officer with Utah’s Division of Outdoor Recreation, Steve Bullock. “If you’re wearing a lifejacket, you’re going to be okay, right? That’s going to keep you buyout. It’s going to hold you above the water.”

Bullock also had some clever slogans to remind people of key safety tips: Reach, Throw, Row, and Don’t Go.

“If you can reach them with a pole or with a rope or with a stick or something, that’s a great option. Throw again, we’re talking about a throw or a throwback or a life preserver that you can throw to them. And then if you can row to them or boat to them, that’s a better option before you jump in after them,” he said.

Moving off the water and into the mountains, outdoor safety still applies there when bad weather hits. Bullock said Utah even has a saying for that.

“Our motto in Utah is ‘To Wear It.’ We want you to wear your life jacket, right? It’s required for anyone 12 or under on a on a lake or reservoir or anyone that’s floating a river. If you’re out on your ATV or your motorcycle this weekend, make sure you’re wearing a helmet,” Bullock said.

He also said checking the weather forecasts becomes critical, as does double-check them while you’re out so that your day of fun doesn’t turn into a day of regret.

Bullock advises not to go into Utah’s slot canyons if there’s forecasted flash flooding.

“Make sure that you’re planning ahead so that our search and rescue crews that are volunteers for all the county sheriff’s offices aren’t the ones coming to find you.”