UPDATE: Police release shelter-in place for Salt Lake Plaza Hotel, no danger

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are giving the “all clear” order after the hazmat team found that suspicious luggage posed no danger to residents at the Salt Lake Plaza Hotel on Friday afternoon.

Salt Lake City Police Department spokesman Brent Weisberg said hotel staff reported a suspicious circumstance involving luggage on the ground floor at approximately 3 p.m.

When police arrived, Weisberg said they evacuated the north side of the hotel and had a shelter in place for the rest of the building.

Weisberg said a technician with the hazmat team inspected the object, concluded it posed no danger to the public, and gave the “all-clear” order.

According to police, security footage showed a man placing the luggage outside of the hotel, “manipulated it in a suspicious way,” and ran away. Police said the luggage only had personal belongings and were looking for the man.

After examining the object, using x-ray technology, we have determined there is no public safety threat. We are starting to reopen West Temple. Evacuees will begin returning to the hotel with normal operations resuming shortly. #SLC #SLCPD #SaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/RoM92sOwnA — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) August 17, 2024

This is a breaking news story and may be updated when more information is provided.