2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OLYMPICS

Utah pilot part of crew that brought Olympic flag from Paris to LA

Aug 16, 2024, 8:17 PM | Updated: 8:18 pm

Emma Benson's Profile Picture

BY EMMA BENSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Captain Mark Braby knew from a young age that he wanted to fly planes.

“My first toys were airplanes when I was a little boy,” he said. “Even as a kid, I sat far away from the TV because I was afraid it would mess up my eyes and I wouldn’t be able to be a pilot.”

But he didn’t expect to one day be flying a plane carrying the Olympic flag. Braby said he was doing yard work at his home in Mapleton when he received the news.

“My wife got the email, and she came out and said, ‘Hey hon, check this out.’ And I read it, and I was like, ‘No way!'” he said.

Following the 2024 Closing Ceremony in Paris, Braby and his crew boarded the custom LA28-themed A350 aircraft for the 10-and-a-half-hour flight to Los Angeles, bringing the Olympic flag back to the U.S. for the first time since 2002.

Olympic organizers waving the Olympic flag outside of the custom plane. (Delta) The custom Olympic plane with the Olympic flag being flown. (Delta) The Delta crew waving outside. (Delta) The flight crew that transported the Olympic flag. (Mark Braby)

“It was remarkable,” he said. “It was a really fun trip.”

They even flew over Salt Lake City . Braby’s wife got a video of the plane 40,000 feet in the air. Delta is the official airline of the 2028 Olympic Games.

“It really was an honor, and we were all proud to do it,” Braby said of the experience. “Proud of the United States. Proud of Team USA. And I know I’m speaking for all my fellow Delta employees, we were very proud to be a part of that.”

The custom aircraft that Braby flew is now in regular service so that Delta passengers can travel in it.

KSL 5 TV Live

Olympics

The outside of Saint Chappelle, in Paris. KSL's Ray Boone spent four months working to be able to e...

Ray Boone, KSL TV

A peek inside the ‘Jewel Box of Paris’ at the end of the Olympics

From the outside, it may not look all that remarkable. But what's inside has been called the "Jewel Box of Paris."

13 hours ago

The Brigham Young University track in Provo, Utah on Aug. 15, 2024....

Daniel Woodruff

BYU running coaches hope Olympic success bodes well for future athletes

Brigham Young University’s running coaches are hoping their Olympic success will draw more potential athletes to their program.

1 day ago

Dan Chappell (middle) with other BYU students and Olympic staff at the 2002 Winter Olympics as inte...

Dan Rascon

Utah’s resource of languages for the Olympics

When the 2002 Olympic Games came to Salt Lake City, hundreds of volunteers signed up to help with translation.

2 days ago

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif poses for a photo after an interview with SNTV at the 2024 Summer Olymp...

Mary Culbertson

Prosecutors investigate gender-based cyber harassment of Algerian Olympic champ Imane Khelif

French prosecutors say they are investigating a complaint made by Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif for online harassment.

3 days ago

Two-time U.S. Olympic gymnast medalist Jordan Chiles shows her medals after ringing the closing bel...

Mary Culbertson

Jordan Chiles medal inquiry: USA Gymnastics says arbitration panel won’t reconsider decision

USA Gymnastics officials say an arbitration panel won’t reconsider a decision asking gymnast Jordan Chiles to return the bronze medal she was awarded in the floor exercise at the Paris Olympics.

3 days ago

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will host the track and field events. (Kirby Lee, Getty Images vi...

Issy Ronald, CNN

As the Olympic flame heads for Los Angeles, what can we expect from the 2028 Games?

The Paris Games are over, the Olympic flame that hung suspended in a cauldron above the Jardins de Tuileries extinguished, and the Olympic flag handed over to Los Angeles for the 2028 Games.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Utah pilot part of crew that brought Olympic flag from Paris to LA