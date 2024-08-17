2024 Paris Olympic coverage
OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Rescuers warn about flash flooding risks in southern Utah slot canyons

Aug 16, 2024, 10:18 PM

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

CASTLE DALE, Emery County Forecasters said Friday that flash flooding was possible in southern Utah national parks, and rescuers are cautioning visitors to be aware of the risk in slot canyons.

The forecast called for “probable” flash flood potential Saturday at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, and Zion National Park, with “possible” flash flood potential at most other areas in Southern Utah, including the San Rafael Swell.

Greg Jewkes, captain of the Emery County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team, said volunteers had warned visitors all week about the potential hazard of thunderstorms in slot canyons.

“When those storms come in, you can’t really see in the slot canyon that the storms are moving in around you,” Jewkes said. “You don’t have a clear view of the horizon to know what’s coming toward you.”

Jewkes said some slot canyon areas in the San Rafael Swell can be the recipient of flood waters that originate as far as 15 to 20 miles away.

“That amount of water gathering over that acreage really adds up and can cause a lot of problems,” he said. “When people get washed out, it’s usually not a good outcome.”

Reach, Throw, Row, and Don’t Go: Officials offer safety tips for recreating when summer storms hit

Rescuers urged visitors to know the forecast, be aware of their surroundings, and, whenever possible, check with locals and park rangers for the best advice on when and where to go and not to go.

He said rescues in these conditions present their own challenges.

“It’s more difficult to send guys into a slot canyon when we know there’s weather coming,” Jewkes said. “There’s usually ropes involved. It ends up being a high-angle lift.”

Regardless of the inherent personal risk, Jewkes said volunteer rescuers will respond.

“If somebody’s in there, we will go in,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of good guys that put a lot on the line for people they don’t know.”

