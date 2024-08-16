2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Offensive Fireworks Reign In Corner Canyon’s Season-Opening Win Over American Fork

Aug 16, 2024, 10:05 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

AMERICAN FORK, Utah – It was all offense in a season-opening 70-42 Corner Canyon Chargers win over the American Fork Cavemen.

American Fork hosted the defending 6A state champion Corner Canyon Chargers on Friday, August 16.

Utah High School 2024 Spring Championships Streaming Guide: Week 2

First Quarter

Corner Canyon wasted no time after taking the opening kickoff. The Chargers’ Bryton Brady took a handoff on the first snap and raced 75 yards to pay dirt.

The Cavemen followed with a drive into CC territory, but three consecutive incompletions forced a punt.

Brady gained another 47 yards on the ground, setting the Chargers up with a first down inside the AF 30 yard line. On the next play, Preston Whalcott found Chryshaun Lee over the middle. Lee scampered 28 yards for the Chargers’ second TD of the quarter.

Following a Cavemen touchdown, Corner Canyon’s Bronson Evans completed an 80-yard TD pass to Lee to make it 21-7.

Second Quarter

Both offenses continued the scoring onslaught in the second quarter.

American Fork cut the deficit to seven when David Gaisford found Cade Wilkinson in the corner of the end zone to make it 21-14.

Corner Canyon answered, converting on fourth down before a 50-yard bomb from Helaman Casuga hit Kai Meza in stride to make it 28-14.

American Fork took the kickoff and marched into the red zone. With 5:07 left, Gaisford hit Will Meine in the back corner to bring the Cavemen with seven again.

Both teams found the end zone in the final minutes of a high-scoring first half. Corner Canyon led 42-28 after two periods.

Third Quarter

American Fork took the ball first in the second half, and Gaisford led another scoring drive.

The Chargers responded immediately with another long Bryton Brady TD run.

Chrysaun Lee’s all-world night continued as the Charger running back scored on a 40-yard catch and run with 2:01 left in the third quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Leading 56-35, Lee worked free over the middle for another long touchdown pass early in the fourth.

Cade Wilkinson scored his third TD of the night on a 36-yard pass from Gaisford. The long score made it 63-42 with 8:46 left.

Zion Finau, a Corner Canyon offensive lineman, plowed into the end zone for the Chargers’ tenth touchdown of the evening. Finau’s TD made the score 70-42.

Corner Canyon held on for the 28-point win.

Follow High School Athletics With KSL Sports

Game Night Live will be in Bountiful, Utah, next week. On Friday, August 23, the Farmington Phoenix will face the 5A state runner-up Bountiful Redhawks.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Find KSL Sports Game Night Live coverage here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Week 1: 4A Utah High School Football Recap

All of the results in the 4A classification from the first week of the 2024 high school football season from KSL Sports.

17 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Week 1: 5A Utah High School Football Recap

All of the results in the 5A classification from the first week of the 2024 high school football season from KSL Sports.

27 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Week 1: 6A Utah High School Football Recap

All of the results in the 6A classification from the first week of the 2024 high school football season from KSL Sports.

38 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

UFC Coming To Salt Lake City, Delta Center For Fourth Time In October

The UFC will return to Salt Lake City In October when the Delta Center will host UFC 307 with Alex Pereira and Khalil Rountree.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Las Vegas Official Says City ‘Rounding Third’ In A’s Stadium Construction Approval Process

The president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said A's Stadium construction could be approved Dec. 5.

10 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 In 60: #11 Utah’s Van Fillinger (Defensive End)

The countdown is on for Hans and Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Utah defensive end Van Fillinger lands at No. 11.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Offensive Fireworks Reign In Corner Canyon’s Season-Opening Win Over American Fork