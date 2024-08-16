Offensive Fireworks Reign In Corner Canyon’s Season-Opening Win Over American Fork

AMERICAN FORK, Utah – It was all offense in a season-opening 70-42 Corner Canyon Chargers win over the American Fork Cavemen.

American Fork hosted the defending 6A state champion Corner Canyon Chargers on Friday, August 16.

First Quarter

Corner Canyon wasted no time after taking the opening kickoff. The Chargers’ Bryton Brady took a handoff on the first snap and raced 75 yards to pay dirt.

The Cavemen followed with a drive into CC territory, but three consecutive incompletions forced a punt.

Brady gained another 47 yards on the ground, setting the Chargers up with a first down inside the AF 30 yard line. On the next play, Preston Whalcott found Chryshaun Lee over the middle. Lee scampered 28 yards for the Chargers’ second TD of the quarter.

Following a Cavemen touchdown, Corner Canyon’s Bronson Evans completed an 80-yard TD pass to Lee to make it 21-7.

Second Quarter

Both offenses continued the scoring onslaught in the second quarter.

American Fork cut the deficit to seven when David Gaisford found Cade Wilkinson in the corner of the end zone to make it 21-14.

Corner Canyon answered, converting on fourth down before a 50-yard bomb from Helaman Casuga hit Kai Meza in stride to make it 28-14.

American Fork took the kickoff and marched into the red zone. With 5:07 left, Gaisford hit Will Meine in the back corner to bring the Cavemen with seven again.

Both teams found the end zone in the final minutes of a high-scoring first half. Corner Canyon led 42-28 after two periods.

Third Quarter

American Fork took the ball first in the second half, and Gaisford led another scoring drive.

The Chargers responded immediately with another long Bryton Brady TD run.

Chrysaun Lee’s all-world night continued as the Charger running back scored on a 40-yard catch and run with 2:01 left in the third quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Leading 56-35, Lee worked free over the middle for another long touchdown pass early in the fourth.

Cade Wilkinson scored his third TD of the night on a 36-yard pass from Gaisford. The long score made it 63-42 with 8:46 left.

Zion Finau, a Corner Canyon offensive lineman, plowed into the end zone for the Chargers’ tenth touchdown of the evening. Finau’s TD made the score 70-42.

Corner Canyon held on for the 28-point win.

