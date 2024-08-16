2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Week 1: 6A Utah High School Football Recap

Aug 16, 2024, 11:31 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Layton Lancers squeaked out a two-point victory, 26-24, over the West Field Longhorns in week one of the Utah High School Football season on Sunday.

Layton found themselves trailing 17-6 at halftime. They went on to score 20 points in the third quarter and held onto the lead through the fourth.

The Lancers showed off a balanced attack against the Longhorns, scoring two touchdowns through the air and rushing for two on the ground.

Week 1 Recap For 6A Utah High School Football

Non-Region

Syracuse Titans 7 @ Riverton Silverwolves 13

Two field goals ended up being the difference as the Riverton Silverwolves didnt allow the Syracuse Titans to score any points after the first quarter. Will Walker made two field goals from 26 and 28 yards in the second and third quarters as Riverton held on for the week one win.

Lone Peak Knights 21 @ Bingham Miners 0 

The Lone Peak Knights put the clamps on the Bingham Miners as they sailed to a shutout victory to kick off the 2024 season. Already leading 14-0, Lone Peak’s Jayden Mayberry intercepted Bingham in the third quarter and took it 43 yards to the house to seal the deal.

Davis Darts 14 @ Lehi Pioneers 38

A 21-point second quarter set up the Lehi Pioneers for a dominant week one win over the Davis Darts on Sunday. Lehi’s Devaughn Eka was a madman with the home crowd behind his back. Eka rushed for over 200 yards and three touchdowns to help lead the Pioneers to the win.

Roy Royals 38 @ Farmington Phoenix 14

A 21-point first quarter from the Roy Royals made a comeback nearly impossible for the Farmington Phoenix. QB Dru Gardner threw for three touchdowns, each to a different receiver. Farmington’s Travis Hoopes returned a punt for a touchdown from 76 yards in the third quarter.

Mountain Ridge Sentinels 27 @ Fremont Silverwolves 14

The Mountain Ridge Sentinels went scoreless in the first and fourth quarters but that didnt matter as they scored two touchdowns in both the second and third. The Fremont Silverwolves found the end zone twice through the air but ultimately couldn’t keep up.

Weber Warriors 24 @ Westlake Thunder 16

The Weber Warriors scored 17 of their 24 points in the second quarter as they defeated the Westlake Thunder in week one. The Warriors led by just one-point going into the final quarter but a Dyson Parker receiving touchdown sealed the win.

Want more coverage of Utah High School Football? Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Week 1: 4A Utah High School Football Recap

All of the results in the 4A classification from the first week of the 2024 high school football season from KSL Sports.

19 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Week 1: 5A Utah High School Football Recap

All of the results in the 5A classification from the first week of the 2024 high school football season from KSL Sports.

29 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Offensive Fireworks Reign In Corner Canyon’s Season-Opening Win Over American Fork

It was all offense in a 70-42 Corner Canyon Chargers win over the American Fork Cavemen that opened the 2024 High School football season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

UFC Coming To Salt Lake City, Delta Center For Fourth Time In October

The UFC will return to Salt Lake City In October when the Delta Center will host UFC 307 with Alex Pereira and Khalil Rountree.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Las Vegas Official Says City ‘Rounding Third’ In A’s Stadium Construction Approval Process

The president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said A's Stadium construction could be approved Dec. 5.

10 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 In 60: #11 Utah’s Van Fillinger (Defensive End)

The countdown is on for Hans and Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Utah defensive end Van Fillinger lands at No. 11.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Week 1: 6A Utah High School Football Recap