Week 1: 6A Utah High School Football Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – The Layton Lancers squeaked out a two-point victory, 26-24, over the West Field Longhorns in week one of the Utah High School Football season on Sunday.

Layton found themselves trailing 17-6 at halftime. They went on to score 20 points in the third quarter and held onto the lead through the fourth.

The Lancers showed off a balanced attack against the Longhorns, scoring two touchdowns through the air and rushing for two on the ground.

Week 1 Recap For 6A Utah High School Football

Non-Region

Syracuse Titans 7 @ Riverton Silverwolves 13

Two field goals ended up being the difference as the Riverton Silverwolves didnt allow the Syracuse Titans to score any points after the first quarter. Will Walker made two field goals from 26 and 28 yards in the second and third quarters as Riverton held on for the week one win.

New Story: Football falls to Riverton 13 – 7 https://t.co/PYp5QNb89x — SyracuseTitans_FB (@CuseTitans_FB) August 17, 2024

Lone Peak Knights 21 @ Bingham Miners 0

The Lone Peak Knights put the clamps on the Bingham Miners as they sailed to a shutout victory to kick off the 2024 season. Already leading 14-0, Lone Peak’s Jayden Mayberry intercepted Bingham in the third quarter and took it 43 yards to the house to seal the deal.

Davis Darts 14 @ Lehi Pioneers 38

A 21-point second quarter set up the Lehi Pioneers for a dominant week one win over the Davis Darts on Sunday. Lehi’s Devaughn Eka was a madman with the home crowd behind his back. Eka rushed for over 200 yards and three touchdowns to help lead the Pioneers to the win.

Roy Royals 38 @ Farmington Phoenix 14

A 21-point first quarter from the Roy Royals made a comeback nearly impossible for the Farmington Phoenix. QB Dru Gardner threw for three touchdowns, each to a different receiver. Farmington’s Travis Hoopes returned a punt for a touchdown from 76 yards in the third quarter.

The Alma mater Roy High with 7 stops inside the 5 yard line to keep Farmington scoreless. Then a deep bomb on the next drive. 21-0 Royals #KSLGNL pic.twitter.com/ye8ZsNtq93 — Huu do you think you are?!? I am!!! (@huutransuperman) August 17, 2024

Mountain Ridge Sentinels 27 @ Fremont Silverwolves 14

The Mountain Ridge Sentinels went scoreless in the first and fourth quarters but that didnt matter as they scored two touchdowns in both the second and third. The Fremont Silverwolves found the end zone twice through the air but ultimately couldn’t keep up.

Weber Warriors 24 @ Westlake Thunder 16

The Weber Warriors scored 17 of their 24 points in the second quarter as they defeated the Westlake Thunder in week one. The Warriors led by just one-point going into the final quarter but a Dyson Parker receiving touchdown sealed the win.

