Week 1: 5A Utah High School Football Recap

Aug 16, 2024, 11:42 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Alta Hawks escaped with a Utah High School Football week one win after a late touchdown gave them a 35-31 lead over the Juan Diego Soaring Eagles.

Juan Diego led 24-7 at halftime. Alta scored 21 unanswered in the third quarter which set up a highly competitive fourth.

With a minute on the clock, Tucker Brown found Matt McKea for a 46-yard game-winning touchdown.

Week 1 Recap For 5A Utah High School Football

Non-Region

Skyridge Falcons (6A) 29 @ Timpview Thunderbirds 33

The Timpview Thunderbirds shut out the Skyridge Falcons in the second half on the way to a narrow four-point victory on Thursday. A third-quarter fumble recovery touchdown by Kennan Pula set up two late touchdowns and a week one win for the T-Birds.

West Jordan Jaguars 9 @ Woods Cross Wildcats 21

The Woods Cross Wildcats took advantage of an off night offensively from the West Jordan Jaguars to win in week one. Viliami Tapa’atoutai and Reece Hammond both ran in touchdowns for the Cats in front of the home crowd.

Pleasant Grove Vikings (6A) 13 @ Orem Tigers 35

A huge first half from the Orem Tigers made it so they just had to play solid defense in the second half and not allow a comeback from the Pleasant Grove Vikings. Kai Wesley and Kaue Akana both pulled in two receiving touchdowns before halftime.

Bear River Bears (4A) 30 @ Cedar Valley Aviators 36

In one of the more competitive week one games, the Cedar Valley Aviators squeezed out a six-point win over the Bear River Bears. Cedar Valley fought off a late Bear River comeback as Cole Christensen took a fourth-quarter handoff to the crib from 65 yards.

Park City Miners (4A) 17 @ Wasatch Wasps 0

The Park City Miners shut out the Wasatch Wasps on the road to start the season out on a high note. RB Elijah Warner scored both of the Miners’ touchdowns, one on the ground in the first quarter and the second through the air in the fourth.

Skyline Eagles 0 @ Viewmont Vikings 28

The Viewmont Vikings scored all of their points in the first half but the story was defense as they shut out the Skyline Eagles to start the year strong. All four of the Vikings’ scores came on the ground.

Granger Lancers 6 @ Maple Mountain Golden Eagles 23

The Granger Lancers got on the board first but it was all Maple Mountain from there. All three of the Golden Eagles’ touchdowns came from 20 or more yards out, including a 67-yard deep ball from Zachary Jensen to Eli Mauga in the second quarter.

Clearfield Falcons (6A) 15 @ Copper Hills Grizzlies 41

The Copper Hills Grizzlies scored two touchdowns in every quarter but the third to start the season off with a win at home. It was a balanced attack for the Grizzlies, four different players ran in a touchdown.

Green Canyon Wolves (4A) 27 @ Hunter Wolverines 0

Another 4A shutout came on Sunday as the Green Canyon Wolves scored three unanswered touchdowns on the road at Hunter High. QB Payton Wilson and WR Hayden Schramm were a dynamic duo against the Wolverines, connecting on three touchdown passes including one for 89 yards.

Spanish Fork Dons (4A) 24 @ Olympus Titans 20

The Spanish Fork Dons were all but out as they trailed 20-10 in the fourth quarter to the Olympus Titans. The Dons then scored two touchdowns in the final four minutes of the game. Jacob Johnson returned a pick-six in the first quarter from 50 yards to set the tone on the road.

Murray Spartans (4A) 20 @ Northridge Knights 26

A 13-point second quarter led the Northridge Knights to a one-possession win over the Murray Spartans on Sunday. The Spartans outscored the Knights 20-13 in the second half but the lead that Northridge built in the first half was too much to overcome.

Herriman Mustangs (6A) 9 @ Bountiful Redhawks 27

After the Herriman Mustangs struck first on the first play, the Bountiful Redhawks went on to outscore the Mustangs 27-2 to close out the game. The score was 13-9 at the break but then Bountiful scored two unanswered TDs in the third quarter and held on for the win.

Layton Christian Academy (2A) 19 @ East Leopards 42

After a high-scoring first quarter saw the East Leopards lead 21-13, they held the Layton Christian Eagles to just six points for the rest of the game. East had Layton Christian with their backs against their own end zone in the first. A fumble was scooped up by John Amone on the goalline for a TD and momentum boost that carried East to a week one win.

Kearns Cougars 7 @ Box Elder Bees 52

The Box Elder Bees blew out the Kearns Cougars to start the 2024 season on the right foot in front of the home fans. The Bees did most of their work on the ground, running in six touchdowns. Carter Buchanan had a hat trick of TDs with over 100 yards rushing.

Taylorsville Warriors 23 @ Summit Academy Bears (3A) 14

A fourth-quarter push from the Taylorsville Warriors propelled them to a win over the Summit Academy Bears on Sunday. The Warriors trailed 14-10 going into the fourth before scoring 13 points to win by nine.

West Panthers 28 @ Colquitt County (GA) 45

The West Panthers fell behind early to the Colquitt County Packers and couldn’t fight back despite winning the fourth quarter, 14-0. The Packers led 31-6 at the half and cruised to an easy home win.

