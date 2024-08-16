Week 1: 4A Utah High School Football Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – The Logan Grizzlies came out on top in a Utah High School Football Week One thriller against the Hillcrest Huskies, 30-27.

Trailing 21-17 going into the fourth, Grayden Olsen caught a touchdown pass to put the Grizzlies up by two.

After Hillcrest regained the lead with less than 90 seconds on the clock, Nate McAllister caught a game-winning touchdown with 30 seconds left to secure the road win.

Week 1 Recap For 4A Utah High School Football

Non-Region

Mountain View Bruins 3 @ Canyon View Falcons (3A) 21

The Canyon View Falcons led 14-0 at the half and didnt look back on their way to a week one win over the Mountain View Bruins. The highlight of the game came in the second quarter when Deegan Davies found Trenton Ludlow for a 47-yard deep ball touchdown.

Bonneville Lakers (5A) 7 @ Ridgeline Riverhawks 41

The Ridgeline Riverhawks shut out the Bonneville Lakers in the first half on the way to a blowout home win. RB JT White ran in two 6-yard touchdowns and QB Nate Dahle added two red zone TD passes as the Hawks picked up a week one win.

Crimson Cliffs Mustangs 13 @ Morgan Trojans (3A) 41

The Crimson Cliffs Mustangs scored all of their points in the third quarter but it wasn’t enough to top the Morgan Trojans who scored at least one touchdown in every quarter. The tone was set early as Morgan’s Lincoln Gilson returned a punt 45 yards for a touchdown.

Stansbury Stallions 13 @ Snow Canyon Warriors 9

A low-scoring affair saw the Stansbury Stallions prevail over the Snow Canyon Warriors on Sunday. The Stallions trailed 9-0 at the break. Two second-half rushing touchdowns and some great defense led to a week one win for Stansbury.

Salem Hills Skyhawks (5A) 21 @ Sky View Bobcats 28

A 14-point third quarter pushed the Sky View Bobcats to a one-touchdown win over the Salem Hills Skyhawks. It was a balanced attack for the Bobcats in week one as they ran in two touchdowns and threw for two touchdowns.

Pine View Panthers 42 @ Manti Templars (3A) 58

The Manti Templars came out on top in a shootout with the Pine View Panthers that saw 100 total points scored between the two teams. The Templars scored 20 or more points in the first and third quarters. Manti also had two touchdowns scored from 75 yards or further from the end zone.

Uintah Utes 47 @ Duchesne Eagles (1A) 28

The Uintah Utes scored 20 points in the first and second quarters to hold a commanding 40-7 lead over the Duchesne Eagles at halftime. The Eagles made the scoreline look a little bit better by outscoring Uintah 21-7 in the second half but it was a blowout from very early on.

Mountain Crest Mustangs 35 @ Hurricane Tigers 20

A 27-point first half propelled the Mountain Crest Mustangs to a convincing win over the Hurricane Tigers in week one. The Mustangs ran in four rushing touchdowns with Preston Arambel having two to himself.

Jordan Beetdiggers 7 @ Timpanogos Timberwolves 49

The Timpanogos Timberwolves showed off their dynamic offense in a routing of the Jordan Beetdiggers in front of their home crowd. QB Andrew Hillstead had an impressive game, throwing for five touchdowns and nearly 200 yards.

Brighton Bengals (5A) 34 @ Provo Bulldogs 14

The Brighton Bengals were the spitting image of consistency as they played solid defense and scored in every quarter in a win over the Provo Bulldogs on Sunday. Beau La Fleur was the difference maker for the Bengals as he returned two interceptions for touchdowns.

Cedar Reds 25 @ Richfield Wildcats (3A) 42

The Richfield Wildcats jumped out to a 21-6 lead over the Cedar Reds in the first quarter and never looked back. Five different Reds players found the end zone in week one. Krue Giles was the biggest playmaker for Cedar, reeling in two touchdowns.

Springville Red Devils (5A) 41 @ Dixie Flyers 13

Leading by just one after the first quarter, the Springville Red Devils scored 34 unanswered points in the second and third quarters to pick up a convincing week one win over the Dixie Flyers. Springville WR Jack Pickering had an impressive outing, posting six catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

Cyprus Pirates (5A) 6 @ Tooele Buffaloes 40

The Tooele Buffaloes flexed their muscles in a blowout win over the Cyprus Pirates in week one. They scored all 40 of their points before finally conceding and allowing a Pirates score in the fourth quarter. Franklin Wilcox drilled two field goals and also returned a pick-six in the third quarter.

Ogden Tigers (3A) 38 @ Cottonwood Colts 3

The Ogden Tigers played lockdown defense in a big win over the Cottonwood Colts on Sunday. QB Vinnie Apadaca connected with Synic Harvey twice on two separate 33-yard touchdowns through the air. Manny Moreno had a fumble scoop-and-score in the second quarter to put Ogden up 31-0.

Highland Rams (5A) 26 @ Payson Lions 10

The Highland Rams never took their foot off of the gas as they put points on the board in every quarter against the Payson Lions. Charlie McConkie, Luke Kearl, and Max McGrath all found the end zone for the Rams.

Desert Hills 23 @ Faith Lutheran (Nev.) 25

A late push from the Desert Hills Rams wasn’t enough as they fell to the Faith Lutheran Crusaders to start the 2024 season. After taking the lead with a minute left, the Crusaders nailed a game-winning field goal with no time left on the clock.

