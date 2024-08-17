2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

Blaze erupts at London’s historic Somerset House with over 100 firefighters at the scene

Aug 17, 2024, 9:44 AM

Smoke rises as firefighters work at the scene of a fire at Somerset House in London. ( Maja Smiejko...

Smoke rises as firefighters work at the scene of a fire at Somerset House in London. ( Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters via CNN Newsource)

( Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY CATHERINE NICHOLLS, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — A blaze has broken out at London’s historic Somerset House with more than 100 firefighters at the scene working to contain it.

Smoke could be seen rising over central London from the building’s roof. Firefighters are working from a crane to fight the fire.

The building was once home to the Royal Navy but is now is used as a cultural centre. A gallery inside the complex houses Vincent Van Gogh’s self-portrait of himself with a bandaged ear.

Somerset House Trust director Jonathan Reekie told Britain’s PA Media that the fire broke out in the west wing of the building, where offices and back of house facilities are located. There are “no artworks in that area,” PA Media reported Reekie as saying.

Around 125 firefighters and 20 fire engines have been deployed to Somerset House, according to the London Fire Brigade.

The crews are fighting flames located in part of the building’s roof, the fire brigade said in a statement, with two of the brigade’s 32-meter (nearly 105 foot) ladders being used.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, the statement said, and Somerset House has been closed to the public whilst the fire is being tackled.

The complex was first built in the 1500s, though it was demolished and rebuilt in the 1700s.

The house gets its name from Edward Seymour, Duke of Somerset, who built it as a palace for himself in 1547. The Duke was executed at the Tower in London a few years later, and ownership of his palace passed to the Crown.

In 1604, the Treaty of London was signed within the building, ending the 19-year Anglo-Spanish War. It later served as the headquarters for the parliamentary army during the English Civil War, and narrowly escaped burning in the Great Fire of London in 1666.

Somerset House is now the host of creative events and exhibitions. It is home to the Cortauld Gallery, which counts works by Manet, Van Gogh, and Monet among those in its collection. Kings College London has its school of law in the complex’s east wing.

It has served as a versatile filming location and can be spotted in the backdrops of films and TV shows like ‘Downton Abbey,’ ‘Love Actually,’ and ‘X Men: First Class.’

On Saturday, it said a dance battle was supposed to be held in the building’s open air courtyard, with “a day of dance and breaking showcases, workshops, live DJs and a big outdoor party, all culminating in a head-to-head dance battle between the four corners of London.”

“All staff and public are safe and the site is closed,” Somerset House said in a statement on its website. “The London Fire Brigade arrived swiftly and we’re working very closely with them to control the spread of the fire,” it added.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

Captain Mark Braby outside of the custom Olympic aircraft that flew from Paris to LA....

Emma Benson

Utah pilot part of crew that brought Olympic flag from Paris to LA

A Utah pilot had the chance of a lifetime to fly the Olympic flag from Paris to LA.

17 hours ago

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to the press at the port of Ashdod in southern Israel o...

Jennifer Hansler, CNN

Blinken to travel to Israel in push for Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Israel on Saturday, the State Department announced Friday, amid urgent efforts to finalize an elusive Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal.

1 day ago

President Joe Biden announces a proposed ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza while deliverin...

Mostafa Salem, Nic Robertson and Ben Wedeman, CNN

High-stakes Gaza ceasefire talks are restarting. Here are the main obstacles to a deal

Mediators in talks for a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel are making a last-ditch effort to revive stalled negotiations as the Middle East braces for an Iranian attack on Israel.

2 days ago

There is an alleged ongoing Iranian hacking operation aimed at US presidential campaigns, according...

Sean Lyngaas, CNN

Google says Iranian efforts to hack US presidential campaigns are ongoing, wide-ranging

Google said Wednesday that an alleged Iranian hacking operation aimed at US presidential campaigns is ongoing and more wide-ranging than previously known as the hackers continue to target the email accounts of current US officials and people associated with Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

3 days ago

Chinese tourists pose for photos on Kim Il Sung Square in 2019. ( Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images via CNN...

Gawon Bae, Mike Valerio and Will Ripley, CNN

North Korea will reopen to international tourism this winter, tour operators say

North Korea is to reopen limited international tourism by the end of 2024, nearly five years after it completely sealed the country’s borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, two tour companies with connections to the isolated country have announced.

3 days ago

(File photo)...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

Kaysville man tied to kidnapping of 3 in Mexico now faces 4 felonies in Utah

A Kaysville man at the center of a two-week search for a missing 14-year-old Ogden girl and her two younger cousins in Veracruz, Mexico, was charged Sunday with four first-degree felonies.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Blaze erupts at London’s historic Somerset House with over 100 firefighters at the scene