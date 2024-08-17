Man facing charges after allegedly shooting at a car, fleeing police, in possession of drugs

OGDEN — A man is facing charges after police said he fired multiple shots, fled police, and was in possession of methamphetamine.

According to an affidavit, Paul Ukena, 43, is facing 17 charges following an incident Wednesday.

One count of aggravated assault;

nine counts of felony discharge of a firearm in the direction of a vehicle;

one count of possession of a deadly weapon with intent to assault;

one count of possession or use of a controlled substance;

one count of possession of a dangerous restricted weapon;

one count of failure to stop or respond at police command;

one count of use or possession of drug paraphernalia;

possession of a controlled substance schedule/analog;

one count of domestic violence in the presence of a child.

Police said they received multiple phone calls Wednesday at approximately 10 p.m. from people reporting they heard “what sounded like arguing followed by several gunshots,” near Earl Dr. in Ogden.

Police reported making contact with the victim, who was no longer at the residence. He told police he got into an argument with his uncle, Ukena. The affidavit states that Ukena pointed a handgun at his nephew’s chest, then fired one round into the ceiling of the home.

Police reported a 17-year-old girl was also there during the shooting.

The nephew later drove away from the house, and saw Ukena standing outside the residence by the curb, police said. “Words were exchanged” between Ukena and the nephew. Ukena then reportedly pointed a handgun at the car, “before firing at least nine rounds” at the victim as he drove away.

Police reported finding nine casings at the scene.

According to the affidavit, police observed “a vehicle with a nearly shattered front windshield and four flat tires leaving the scene.”

Police said they initiated a traffic stop by turning on the overhead lights. Ukena did not slow down or pull over, so police turned on sirens, and “gave verbal commands via the PA system.”

Ukena fled police, and they “observed the driver dumping what appeared to be illicit narcotics out of the window.”

The affidavit states that Ukena later stopped in a church parking lot, where Ukena was taken into custody. Police reported finding a firearm covered in methamphetamine inside the car. Police stated they also found a bong inside the car.