Storms expected across Utah, officials advise caution while outdoors

SALT LAKE CITY — Weather alerts have been issued across Utah this weekend, as monsoonal moisture brings storms across the state.

Southern Utah

On Saturday, flash floods threat areas in southwest Utah, near St. George. Officials have advised people avoid recreating in state and national parks, and to avoid slot canyons.

A flood watch is in effect in San Juan County through Saturday night, due to “excessive rainfall,” according to a Facebook post from San Juan Co. Emergency Management. A flash flood warning was also issued for Kane county, near Zion National Park.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Springdale and Rockville, near Zion National Park. The NWS said to move to higher ground and avoid walking or driving through flood water.

This includes Lake Powell, and other portions of the Glen Canyon Recreation Area.

“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of normally dry washes, creeks and streams, recent burn scars, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” the post said.

Officials advise giving someone your itinerary if hiking or camping, as several search and rescue efforts have been underway this week.

Across Utah, there strong to severe storms are expected Saturday, with potentially damaging wind gusts, hail, lightning, and flash flooding from heavy rain.

Nothern Utah

The Salt Lake City valley is expected to have light rainfall Saturday afternoon, with heavier rainfall and “severe thunderstorms” expected into the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS issued a warning that strong winds up to 50 miles per hour may move through the region.

Rain is expected throughout the weekend, with heavier rains moving in on Sunday.

The NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Dugway, Clive, and Knolls, with expected winds up to 70 miles per hour, with “pea-sized” hail.

Over the last two weeks, two deaths have been attributed to people getting caught in storms, and officials are warning people to avoid recreating on bodies of water, and wearing life jackets at all times if you do so.

On Monday, flooding impacted several homes, and hail damaged fences and cars. Similar storms are anticipated this weekend, while clean-up and repair efforts are still underway.

KSL TV will update weather conditions as new information is issued by officials.